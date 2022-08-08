ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet.

While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.

Elon Musk said a journey to mars is ‘going to be like dangerous, like you might die’
The tech billionaire has planned to form a colony on the red planet by the year 2050

He said: “It will be hard living in the beginning on Mars, not like a luxury situation.”

Musk said the journey will be “long and difficult” and the food will not be good.

With this said, in 2020, Musk had planned to send a person to Mars by 2024 and build a self-sustaining city by 2050.

“Its going to be like dangerous, like you might die,” he warned. “But over time you can make it awesome.”

The podcast hosts and Musk were trying to think of who would volunteer to go on such a crazy trip.

They thought of adrenaline junkies who live for the thrill of danger.

Musk said, although “it’s like probably like a lot of pain and danger …. it’s going to be a glorious adventure.”

SpaceX, a company owned by Musk, had planned to build 1,000 Starships, over a 10-year period.

Once the starships are built, the goal is to send 100 passengers to the red planet to start a human colony.

Since 2020, iterations of the Starship have completed four test launches and landings, reaching heights of over 10 kilometers on each trip.

SpaceX has planned to take a crewed mission around the Moon in the Starship by 2023.

These Starships are 400 feet high and are equipped with one of the most powerful engines ever made.

Back in March, Musk tweeted a his new prediction that humans will reach Mars by 2029.

During an interview with ExploreMars.org, the billionaire said: “This is uncharted territory.

“Nobody’s ever made a full reusable orbital rocket. Just having that at all is pretty significant.”

Martynno1
2d ago

Nothing compares to our beautiful planet Earth! The issue here is us; we need to respect our habitat.

12
12
Thomas Jon Harrison
2d ago

my first and foremost nomination for the first person to set foot on Mars to be my cousin @AstronautAbby ABIGAIL HARRISON of the Mars Generation fame

2
2
