WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
WIBW
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are surrounding an apartment complex and trying to get a suspect they say has barricaded themselves inside. Several units are posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield. TPD wouldn’t say why they’re after the individual. We’ll post any updates at wibw.com....
KCTV 5
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
Car break-ins reported at KCK Amazon facility
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating nine car break-ins at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Leavenworth Road.
KCTV 5
Raytown police identify two teens killed in Sunday shooting
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Two 18-year-old males have been identified by Raytown Police as the victims of a shooting from Sunday, Aug. 7. Officers responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road in response to shots fired. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Jabari Ellis and Xaivon McKinzey.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man sentenced for hitting officer in head with ‘large rock’
LEAVENWORTH, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for hitting a Leavenworth officer in the head with a “large rock” on Aug. 26, 2021. Alvaro Pertuz III, a Leavenworth resident, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for throwing...
KCTV 5
Shawnee police investigating after woman found unresponsive in pool dies
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway in Shawnee after a woman pulled from pool Wednesday night passed away. According to the Shawnee Police Department, officers went to the 6400 block of Mulled Road just after 7 p.m. after a caller stated someone had been found unresponsive in a pool. The Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act also went to the scene.
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating double shooting along Garfield Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The incident was initially thought to be two different shootings. However, new information indicates this was one shooting that injured two people. The first shooting call to police came...
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
WIBW
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
KMBC.com
KCK police investigate several vehicle thefts at GM Fairfax Plant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating vehicle thefts at the GM Fairfax Plant. Investigators said 25 vehicles were stolen late last week. Thirteen of them were recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested.
KCTV 5
Woman killed, minor critical in shooting at KCK park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left a woman dead and a minor critically injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. When...
KCTV 5
KCTV 5
Man charged following fatal shooting near 35th & Garfield this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened this weekend near E. 35th Street and Garfield Avenue. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Officer, 42-year-old Samuel Avery has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to...
