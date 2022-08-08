ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.

It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Looking for Burglary Suspects

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Amarillo Crime stoppers are looking for help in identifying three suspects involved in a South Western Street business burglary. On Monday, July 25th, Amarillo Police went out on a call about a vehicle into a business. Two suspects entered the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect in custody after EyeCare robbery

Update: 9:50 According to an update on a social media post, the Amarillo Police Department has located and arrested the suspect. According to the Amarillo Police Department, Donny Cesarez, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Burglary of a Building. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave

Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews respond to 2-alarm Tuesday fire on North Jefferson Street

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify the department which provided the information regarding Tuesday evening’s fire. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Tuesday night two-alarm fire that caused “significant damage” to a building in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street. According to the department, firefighters responded […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX

