Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated assault suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help locating Isaac Joel Chavez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to crime stoppers, Chavez was described as a 27-year-old man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown […]
1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
Texas Man In 'Dog Or Reindeer Costume' Rams Stolen Truck Into Liquor Store
The suspects caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the liquor store.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the 16th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of NW 15th Avenue. Officers found the body of 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez and a...
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
2 arrested after 14 pounds of drugs seized in Carson County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday traffic stop where troopers seized around 14 pounds of suspected cocaine in Carson County. According to a DPS news release, a DPS Trooper stopped Carina Alvarado, 34, and passenger Martin Gonzalez, 33, both of Van Nuys, California around […]
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash this morning on Farm-to-Market Road 1061 near Valle de Oro. About 9:40 a.m. today, three vehicles crashed, causing two to catch fire. Texas Department of Public Safety said a truck tractor towing...
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
Crime Stoppers Looking for Burglary Suspects
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Amarillo Crime stoppers are looking for help in identifying three suspects involved in a South Western Street business burglary. On Monday, July 25th, Amarillo Police went out on a call about a vehicle into a business. Two suspects entered the...
Suspect in custody after EyeCare robbery
Update: 9:50 According to an update on a social media post, the Amarillo Police Department has located and arrested the suspect. According to the Amarillo Police Department, Donny Cesarez, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Burglary of a Building. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo […]
Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave
Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
Crews respond to 2-alarm Tuesday fire on North Jefferson Street
Correction: This story has been updated to clarify the department which provided the information regarding Tuesday evening’s fire. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Tuesday night two-alarm fire that caused “significant damage” to a building in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street. According to the department, firefighters responded […]
Scam Alert: Randall County warns of scam texts or calls
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported a scam alert on Twitter after a complaint was made against someone claiming to be the legal department of Ace Cash Services regarding a “delinquent loan.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, the complainant received a text from the number 480-992-6595 telling them to call […]
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
This Texas City Is Finally Saying Goodbye To Red Light Cameras
A bill went into effect in 2019 that prohibited the use of red light cameras in Texas.
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
Dog Stolen In Houston Turns Up In Borger…Five Years Later
One of the worst feelings in the world is losing your pet. Whether it be a pet passing, running away, or being stolen. A lot of times, a pet that runs away or that is stolen is never found. The owner(s) never get the closure you need when you lose a pet. I mean, they ARE a part of the family.
