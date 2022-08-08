ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter, For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago
Kiely Rodni, 16, has not been seen since around 12.30am on Saturday. She was seen at an end-of-high school party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee in her Honda CRV, but has not been heard from since

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage.

Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen at a party at the Prosser Family Campground, 12 miles from her home in Truckee, California.

She had driven herself to the party and last texted her mother, Lindsey, at 11.30pm to tell her she would soon be driving herself home.

She was last seen alive at 12.30am at the party and had told friends that she was too inebriated to drive herself home.

The other kids left the party - which drew over 100 kids, including some she'd never met before - and Kiely hasn't been seen since.

She was due to meet up with her friends at a Starbucks on Saturday morning at 9am to set off on a camping trip but she didn't show up, sparking fear among her friends and prompting her mother Lindsey to call 911.

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Monday afternoon, Lindsey said: 'I am terrified. My mind reels and my sleep is plagued with nightmares... thoughts that I just can't get out of my head.'

She revealed the FBI had now joined the search for her daughter and that while galling, she is relieved the case is now being investigated ferociously.

'They've changed it to an abduction which makes me feel validated. My daughter is not the runaway type - not to stigmatize kids who are - but my daughter is not. She had the resources to run away and would have done if she wanted to.'

Kiely had been excited to attend the party after graduating early from high school. Aged 16, she was younger than most of the kids graduating.

'I last saw her on Friday morning, she was going to meet us to go to a vintage car show but then she changed her mind and wanted to go to this party instead.

'I extended her curfew , I had done it before and felt safe. She texted me at 11.30pm to say she would be leaving at 12.15am to come home.

'She said 'I love you, mom.' That was the last I heard from her'.

Lindsey said she has no idea if Kiely left the party willingly with someone she either knew or had just met, or if she was taken by a stranger.

In a message to whoever is with her daughter, she pleaded: 'Just please give us our daughter back. I don't even care about you. Just give us our daughter back.'

She added her daughter had never gone missing before.

Kiely was at a party at the Prosser Family Campground, along with 100 other kids. The police say there were kids from multiple states there. She was driving her Honda but neither she or the vehicle have been located 
Kiely was last seen leaving the party in her Honda CRV. The car remains missing, along with her

'She is kind, outgoing, compassionate.. she's beautiful,' she said.

Anna Larson is the mother of one of Kiely's best friends, and is also Lindsey's best friend. She told DailyMail.com that Kiely was too drunk to be able to drive herself home.

She and others involved in the search do not believe that she could have had an accident because they still haven't found her vehicle - a 2014 Honda CRV.

'We did a thorough search of the woods where the party was and now we're going to smaller towns. We believe she was taken. Nobody we know left with her, nobody else is missing from the party.

'She wasn't in a state where she could have driven very far. She was inebriated.

'We don't know if it was someone who was attending the party or a predator. We also don't know if there's someone she planned to go and meet who we don't know about yet. It is a nightmare.'

Says she doesn't know if family hotel had any guests staying at the time, and that the parents keep Kiely apart from guests as a 'rule'. Cops are not, however, pursuing that as a line of inquiry – at least not yet.

Kiely was due to meet friends at 9am on Saturday to set off for a camping trip but she didn't show up. She had texted her mother at midnight, seemingly coherent, saying she was the designated driver.

Kiely Rodni has been missing since the early hours of Saturday morning 

'It was a big party. It wasn't too often these kids out here would have them and they can be small but this one was very big. There were kids from high schools in Reno, North Tahoe… I even got an email from a girl who said she'd come from San Francisco.

'Because of fire restrictions, it was also very dark.

'I've heard through the rumour mill that some boys saw an older man there in his forties but he's.

'There were kids that stayed the night there but nobody saw her or her car there in the morning.

'She's confident in the outdoors she grew up in this lodge that you have to snowmobile in and out of in the winter… she was a safe and confident driver. One time a year ago my daughter was ill and I asked can you bring her home and she said 'no' because she had been drinking.

'She was pretty self aware. She is 16, she is a really smart girl, really outgoing dynamic beautiful girl. '

She said they don't believe that she crashed her car because they've searched the area with drones and found nothing. She also said it is out of character for Kiely to vanish.

'Her phone's off, her credit card hasn't been used, she didn't take the cash that she knows her parents keep at home and nobody heard any whispers about her planning to leave.

'We were going from the beginning – this isn't right.'

A website has been set up for tips - it can be found here.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to raise money to use as a reward for information. It can be found here.

Comments / 15

Annette Leeuw
2d ago

Why didn’t her friends take her with them and take her home. Why did they leave her there

Reply(7)
5
Gonnzo Dieter
1d ago

Prayers to this young girls family from Wisconsin!! Hope she is found safe, and offender punished extremely hard!!!!

Reply
2
