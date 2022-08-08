Read full article on original website
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
Man dies after car carrier trailer goes through red light, hits two vehicles, cops say
One driver died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash in Hunterdon County involving three vehicles including a car carrier trailer, authorities said. The trailer was driving north on US Highway 202 shortly after 2:30 p.m. when it failed to stop at red...
Car port collapses in N.J., trapping vehicles inside
ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. "I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."No one was hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Apparent head-on-crash jams traffic on Route 3 in New Jersey, closes 1 lane of traffic
Two cars were involved in an apparent head-on-crash on Route 3 in New Jersey.
Owner of auto collision shop admits he dodged $1.4M in taxes
The owner of an auto collision shop in New Jersey and two other businesses is headed to federal prison after admitting he failed to pay about $1.4 million in taxes by underreporting the business’ income for years. Omar Mostafa, 57, of the Morganville section of Marlboro, pleaded guilty Monday...
NJ Attorney Among Tourists Scammed $500+ By Notorious Restaurant In Mykonos: Report
A New Jersey attorney and her husband were apparently the latest victims of a notorious Greek restaurant making headlines for scamming tourists, The Sun reports. Theodora McCormick, who works for a firm based in Princeton and Newark, stopped by DK Oyster in Mykonos where she and her husband were charged a whopping £460 — nearly $557 — for two beers, two cocktails and oysters, the outlet said.
Driving in style? New Jersey ranks first for state with most luxury cars in the US
New Jersey has ranked first on IseeCars.com’s list of the state with the most luxury cars. According to the list, luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. New Jersey has the most luxury car owners in the nation at 27.9%, next to California...
These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year
Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
John Madden Pleads Guilty to Hit and Run Charge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Little Egg Harbor Township resident John Madden, with no known relationship...
5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)
We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
Renaissance Properties announces 3 new businesses at The Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield
Renaissance Properties said Monday that commercial opportunities are becoming more limited at The Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield due to three new commercial leases. Fundaes Arcade & Ice Cream, Gervasio’s Italian Family Restaurant, along with Mikey Bagels have all chosen to make The Shops at Old York Village their new home.
Moving road closure on Route 32 (River Road) for base repair in Solebury Township
A moving road closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Greenhill Road and Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for base repair operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The moving road closure will be in place weekdays through Wednesday, August 31.
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 8, 2022
Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill will host a Pet Festival on Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature adoptable animals from local shelters, products available from a variety of services and vendors and pet-related entertainment. The only pets that will be admitted are dogs and cats; animals must be on a standard leash or in a standard carrier.
