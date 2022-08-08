ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Car port collapses in N.J., trapping vehicles inside

ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. "I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."No one was hurt. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. 
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, NJ
Montgomery, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Attorney Among Tourists Scammed $500+ By Notorious Restaurant In Mykonos: Report

A New Jersey attorney and her husband were apparently the latest victims of a notorious Greek restaurant making headlines for scamming tourists, The Sun reports. Theodora McCormick, who works for a firm based in Princeton and Newark, stopped by DK Oyster in Mykonos where she and her husband were charged a whopping £460 — nearly $557 — for two beers, two cocktails and oysters, the outlet said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Cadillac Cars#Property Crime#Porsche Taycan
NJ.com

These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year

Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey 101.5

5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)

We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
buckscountyherald.com

Moving road closure on Route 32 (River Road) for base repair in Solebury Township

A moving road closure is scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) between Greenhill Road and Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for base repair operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The moving road closure will be in place weekdays through Wednesday, August 31.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC New York

Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 8, 2022

Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill will host a Pet Festival on Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature adoptable animals from local shelters, products available from a variety of services and vendors and pet-related entertainment. The only pets that will be admitted are dogs and cats; animals must be on a standard leash or in a standard carrier.
themontynews

themontynews

Skillman, NJ
312
Followers
301
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.

 https://www.themontynews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy