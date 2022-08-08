Read full article on original website
WCVB
Brigham and Women's Hospital surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to head National Cancer Institute
BOSTON — A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Surgery and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next director of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist, clinical researcher and the Richard E....
WCVB
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate ahead of primary election
BOSTON — Three Democrats running for the chance to face a lone Republican in the November election met on the debate stage Wednesday. Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey participated in a debate organized by WCVB, WBUR and The Boston Globe.
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
baystatebanner.com
Campbell, Healey campaign in Roxbury
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Facing a Democratic opponent who has folded her campaign and two conservative Republicans, one of whom is backed by former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Maura Healey is widely seen as the likely winner in the Nov. 8 election for governor.
northeastern.edu
What can be done to fix Boston’s MBTA ‘train wreck’?
With derailments, train fires and an unprecedented safety investigation by the Federal Transit Administration, the MBTA in Boston is exhibit A when it comes to the nation’s problematic relationship with public transportation systems. Northeastern University experts blame years of disinvestment in buses, subways and commuter rails on the political...
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
wgbh.org
In heated debate, Democratic candidates for Massachusetts auditor challenge each other's experience
The first televised debate in the Democratic Massachusetts state auditor primary got heated at times as the candidates sought to hold each other accountable for their respective voting histories and to differentiate their experience. Also known as the state’s chief accountability officer, the auditor is tasked with analyzing and investigating...
Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Change coming to Boston parking meters
BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Once again…the power is out in South Boston
Eversource’s power grid has been struggling this summer. On Monday night, over 1000 residents in Southie’s City Point neighborhood, once again lost power during a heat wave. Remember it happened back in July with 200 residents losing power for 24 hours?. Power went off and on in in...
baystatebanner.com
Remembering, Calvin Grimes one of Roxbury’s 100 black business men
Calvin Grimes, a long-time Bostonian and business man’s family and many friends would like to invite you an event to remember him. Calvin, lovenly known as Kern joined his father working in the Grimes Oil family business. He attended business school and learned everything he could about the oil business. In 1969 Grimes Oil became incorporated. Kern became the President/CEO of the family business, which expanded under his tutelage. In 1979, Grimes Oil gained national recognition as being the 9th Black owned business in country.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Former academic dean at Boston’s English High School pleads guilty to recruiting students to Latin Kings gang, shooting student at ‘point-blank’ range
A former academic advisor in Boston Public Schools who was also a member of the Latin Kings gang has pleaded guilty to using his position as an educator to recruit students and once attempted to murder a student at point-blank range that he had recruited to sell cannabis at the high school.
Neo-Nazi gathering causes drag queen to cancel story hour in the Seaport
"I just could not face the neo-Nazis today I said turn this Uber around." Local neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Club, also known NSC-131, is once again targeting Boston drag queen Patty Bourrée’s story hour for children. On Sunday, the group gathered outside The Paseo at 111 Harbor...
What are we going to do about all the Nazis?
Serious question.. I think we're all seeing the coverage of neo-Nazi groups demonstrating in and around Boston, whether over Storrow Drive, at hospitals, St. Patricks, and recently at Drag Queen Story Hours. Last night, they won - they successfully used intimidation to get an event cancelled. [https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery&p1=HP\_Feed\_ContentQuery](https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/08/08/metro/neo-nazi-demonstration-seaport-prompts-cancellation-drag-queen-story-hour/?p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery&p1=HP_Feed_ContentQuery) Are they winning? In Boston? I'm not nearly eloquent enough to put my feelings about this into words. I'm enraged. When Nazis show up, especially here in our city, they should be the ones who are intimidated. I don't mean physically threatened, I mean morally and spiritually overwhelmed. I remember when Super Happy Fun America (and company) had their freedom rally to support Trump, and a hundred or so right-wing extremists timidly gathered behind barricades with 2-3x as many police as there were extremists. And they were surrounded by counter-protestors in a ratio of at least ten-to-on (twenty-to-one? more?). I read afterward that people close to the right-wing megaphones and hundreds of feet away from the counter-protestors still struggled to hear what the fascist leaders were saying because the noise from Boston's real citizens was deafening them. Now literal neo-Nazi extremist actions are popping up left and right in our city like flash mobs and I don't know what to do about it. Any ideas? Good list-servs/groups/Discords whatever organizing counter-protests? I would have been at the Seaport yesterday counter-protesting but I keep reading about these Nazi gatherings after they happen. I'm a middle aged white professional dude, and I'm a little ashamed that it takes literal f\_\_\_ing Nazis walking around brazenly to realize that I need to do more. Getting mad about Nazis on the internet isn't enough, voting responsibly isn't enough, putting up a BLM sign isn't enough, being queer and Jewish isn't enough, donating money isn't enough, liking or disliking things on the internet isn't enough. I want to show up in person. Maybe there's nothing we can do but yell or shame, but that's not nothing. I think it's necessary. I know there are already people doing this work (but not enough). Any suggestions? **Edits/Updates:** Thanks for everyone who pitched in with suggestions. Here are a couple of the suggestions that seemed the most practical to me (apologies if I missed some): * [http://fashalertma.info/signup](http://fashalertma.info/signup;) was recommended by a few folks. I signed up. Not sure how well it works. Appears to be linked to this twitter [https://twitter.com/waltham\_s](https://twitter.com/waltham_s) * These neo-Nazi groups seem to be consistent about showing up to Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH). So I plan to be consistent about showing up, too, to support DQSH. Unless someone from DQSH tells us that they would prefer otherwise. I don't think anyone should doubt which "side" our community is on, and we should have the numbers prove that. **I can't find much info online -** it's a national group, there's a facebook, a website that doesn't actually list events.. The best I've found are listings in various third party calenders. The next event appears to be August 21, Boston Seaport, 2-3 pm, [https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/](https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/event/drag-queen-story-hour/all/)from pangolinx.
