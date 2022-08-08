ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish

Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana

On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
LOUISIANA STATE
6 Cheap Bass-Boat Upgrades For Anglers on a Budget

Sometimes I like to pretend that money isn’t a factor. I’ll scour the internet checking prices for sprawling ranches in the Dakotas, river-front lodges in Idaho, or maybe a beachside house on Maui. And, yes, sometimes I dare to check out the latest offerings from bass boat builders…including prices.
Georgia Researchers Catch Record-Breaking Lake Sturgeon in the Coosa River

Earlier this month, biologists from the University of Georgia pulled a 52-inch, 24-pound lake sturgeon from the Coosa River near Rome, which is located in the northeast corner of the state. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fish is the largest lake sturgeon to be reported to the agency since beginning its stocking program of the native species in 2001. Before releasing the sturgeon, the researchers implanted a radio tag in the fish so that they can study its seasonal movement and behavior.
ROME, GA

