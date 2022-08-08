Read full article on original website
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
In Alabama, rare 400-pound spotted eagle ray jumps into boat, gives birth
When an Alabama family set out to wrangle a big fish for the 2022 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, the last thing they expected was to see a rare spotted eagle ray come flopping into their boat. April Jones, along with her son, husband and father-in-law, were fishing off the...
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
A MONSTER 400-Pound Spotted Eagle Ray Jumped Onto A Family’s Boat Deep Sea Fishing In Alabama
Talk about a close encounter. This past weekend, April Jones and her family were partaking in the Deep See Fishing Rodeo near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Things were looking pretty bleak for the family, and not overly eventful, until one jaw dropping event took place that could’ve possibly turned deadly.
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana
On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
Meet Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus capturing hearts, sinking boats and irking mariners
A more than 1,300-pound walrus in northern Europe has taken up summer sunbathing on boats and some of them – well, are just too small for the big gal. Nicknamed Freya, the young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, locals report.
Five missing after boat carrying 15 capsizes off Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
Two people were dead and eight survivors were rescued from waters off the Florida Keys, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Friday. Authorities continued to search for another five people who are still in the water, they said. The 15 people, all thought to be migrants, were on board "a rustic...
6 Cheap Bass-Boat Upgrades For Anglers on a Budget
Sometimes I like to pretend that money isn’t a factor. I’ll scour the internet checking prices for sprawling ranches in the Dakotas, river-front lodges in Idaho, or maybe a beachside house on Maui. And, yes, sometimes I dare to check out the latest offerings from bass boat builders…including prices.
Georgia Researchers Catch Record-Breaking Lake Sturgeon in the Coosa River
Earlier this month, biologists from the University of Georgia pulled a 52-inch, 24-pound lake sturgeon from the Coosa River near Rome, which is located in the northeast corner of the state. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fish is the largest lake sturgeon to be reported to the agency since beginning its stocking program of the native species in 2001. Before releasing the sturgeon, the researchers implanted a radio tag in the fish so that they can study its seasonal movement and behavior.
We’re going to need a bigger boat: the rise of the megashark
Tiger sharks and great whites are taking advantage of protected no-fishing zones and growing to monstrous proportions
