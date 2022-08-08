ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Secret Headquarters’ on Paramount+, Starring Owen Wilson as a Superhero Keeping a Secret From His Kid

Owen Wilson is a lefty dweeb-turned-superhero in Secret Headquarters, a cheery family movie now on Paramount+. Directors Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost shifted from horror (a couple of Paranormal Activitys) to non-franchise superpowered-human movies, beginning with 2020’s Netflix outing Project Power, which was far more violently R-rated. So will Secret HQ be suitably entertaining FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES, or what? SECRET HEADQUARTERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Nighttime. A remote woodsy locale. The Kincaid fam is roasting roastables over their campfire when zoomcrashbangboom, lights streak across the sky and hit the earth with a fiery whoomph nearby....
UPI News

Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, The Electric State. They will co-star with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in writer-producer duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's screen adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the streaming service announced.
