At WWE Clash in the Castle, Roman Reigns will face a new challenger. While he has competed with Drew McIntyre before, it was never with a world championship on the line. The two will fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, a first-time arena for WWE. It will have a unique energy, helped by the main event including The Scottish Warrior, who will likely have plenty of supporters in the British crowd.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO