Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis for August 11

The final episode of Impact Wrestling before Friday's Emergence live event featured the in-ring debut of Killer Kelly, an X-Division Championship defense by "Speedball" Mike Bailey and the contract signing for the upcoming world title clash between Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley. What went down in each of those segments...
From NXT to NFTs: Shawn Michaels Is Helping Pave WWE's Future

For as iconic of a career as he had inside of the squared circle, Shawn Michaels' work with WWE behind the scenes could prove to be more pivotal to his legacy than anything else. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is widely regarded as one of the best to have...
Why Drew McIntyre Should Beat Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of the Castle

At WWE Clash in the Castle, Roman Reigns will face a new challenger. While he has competed with Drew McIntyre before, it was never with a world championship on the line. The two will fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, a first-time arena for WWE. It will have a unique energy, helped by the main event including The Scottish Warrior, who will likely have plenty of supporters in the British crowd.
WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt Backstage, Hit Row Return; Inside CM Punk's Pipe Bomb Promo

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Wyatt, McMahon Reportedly Clashed Before WWE Release. Prior to his shocking release last summer, Bray Wyatt reportedly clashed with then-WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative Vince McMahon. According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside...
How WWE Can Lean Into the TV-14 Era Without Going Overboard

WWE television is back to being rated TV-14 in cable listings after almost exactly 14 years as a PG product, but anyone hoping for a return to the way things were during The Attitude Era is going to be disappointed. Despite the rating change, WWE has remained largely the same...
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: Could Izzy Really Lose?

Alex Pereira is the last man to beat Israel Adesanya at the latter's natural weight. A rematch couldn't come at a better time for the UFC middleweight champ. After his last bout, a lackluster if convincing 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 win over an overmatched Jared Cannonier in July at UFC 276, fans and fighters alike hung the dreaded boring tag on Adesanya.
