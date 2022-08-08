Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
Fox 59
Puppies & ponies coming together for upcoming charity event
INDIANAPOLIS – An upcoming charity polo match is bringing together puppies and ponies for a great cause!. Bailee Reynolds from Morning Dove and Brynee Johnson from Indiana Canine Assistant Network talked about the event, Polo @ Sunset that’s happening this Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Hall Polo Club. Admission is $40.
Fox 59
Black Cat Bakery first 100% vegan bakery in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Black Cat Bakery is providing the purr-fect vegan baked goods in Indy. This is the first 100% vegan bakery in Indianapolis. Black Cat Bakery does everything from custom cakes, pies, cookies, and poptarts!. You can find Black Cat Bakery at the SoBro Farmers Market that is every...
Fox 59
Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak
INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Lyrical Lightning with Westminster Village North!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian is joined by Laura Roman the Director of Marketing at Westminster Village North for today’s edition of Lyrical Lightning!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s...
Fox 59
Chris Kattan coming to Indy!
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan got to chat with SNL alum Chris Kattan! Chris will be performing in Plainfield on Saturday, August 13th as well as in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 20th. To learn more visit MadHatterShows.com.
Fox 59
Latest headlines in Hollywood
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian checks in with TMZ Senior News Producer Michael Babcock for the latest headlines in Hollywood. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
Fox 59
Children’s Museum Giveaway
1. Sponsors. This Children’s Museum sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Children’s Museum, 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Refreshing gin cocktails with Chris Webb
INDIANAPOLIS — Sales Director of Glendalough Distillery, Chris Webb joined Jillian in the studio today to make the birthday boy, Ryan, some refreshing cocktails. To learn more about Glendalough Distillery visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.
Fox 59
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair
INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
Fox 59
Mustard donuts? Yeah, they’re a thing…
INDIANAPOLIS — What goes better than coffee and donuts? Possibly donuts and mustard?. Yep, you read that correctly. Mustard. The famous condiment known for elegantly dressing meats is now being turned into a sweet treat. French’s Yellow Mustard posted on their Facebook Monday their very own recipe for Mustard...
Fox 59
Trending drink recipes you can make at home
INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it’s spritzing up your summer or drinking an espresso martini, you can make both trending drinks from the comfort of your home!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
“They Stood Up” Documentary Premiere and Panel Discussion
INDIANAPOLIS- They Stood Up” is a documentary about the “Pendleton 2.”. The two men were caught up in the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton Correctional Facility. John Cole and Christopher trotter remain incarcerated today for their role in the rebellion, many say wrongfully...
Fox 59
Creative and healthy school lunch ideas
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
Fox 59
Travel thru the treetops with Go Ape!
INDIANAPOLIS — Site Manager at Go Ape, William Link stopped by the studio along with Eagle Creek Park Manager, Charlie Elliott to share the exciting treetop activities available at Eagle Creek Park’s Go Ape facility. To learn more about Eagle Creek Park visit parks.indy.gov. To learn more about...
Fox 59
Westminster Village North talks about when loved one needs assisted living
INDIANAPOLIS – Westminster Village North has some tips for when it’s time for a loved one needs assisted living. Many people don’t want to leave their homes – but it is not safe for them. There are wonderful alternatives in a retirement community. If you notice...
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli
A local deli is bringing New York flavor to Indianapolis, and we want you to try it out for half off!. Check out New York Gourmet Deli on Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli, where you can get a $50 gift card for only $25. Click the link...
Fox 59
Fresh foods offered by farmers with over 40 years of local experience
ARCADIA, Ind. — Whether you have a sweet tooth or are on a health kick, a local farm market in Arcadia, Indiana has something for you. The Wilson Farm Market was established north of Indianapolis over 40 years ago and has been featured at both the Binford Market and Indiana State Fair since. Offering both a fresh bakery as well as a vast array of produce, owners Amanda and Scott Wilson said all ages can enjoy one of their foods.
Fox 59
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ runner-up talks about experience on the show
INDIANAPOLIS- Wednesday night was the season finale of “So You Can Think You Can Dance.”. 20 year-old Keaton Kermode from Fairland in Shelby County faced off against fellow dancer Alexia Warr. Alexis won season 17 and Keaton was the runner-up. Keaton appeared on FOX59 Morning News Thursday to talk...
Fox 59
Back to school injuries
INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
Comments / 0