Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Add flair to your celebration with a garland from The Balloon Bar

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event. Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations. Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Puppies & ponies coming together for upcoming charity event

INDIANAPOLIS – An upcoming charity polo match is bringing together puppies and ponies for a great cause!. Bailee Reynolds from Morning Dove and Brynee Johnson from Indiana Canine Assistant Network talked about the event, Polo @ Sunset that’s happening this Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Hall Polo Club. Admission is $40.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Black Cat Bakery first 100% vegan bakery in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Black Cat Bakery is providing the purr-fect vegan baked goods in Indy. This is the first 100% vegan bakery in Indianapolis. Black Cat Bakery does everything from custom cakes, pies, cookies, and poptarts!. You can find Black Cat Bakery at the SoBro Farmers Market that is every...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak

INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning with Westminster Village North!

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian is joined by Laura Roman the Director of Marketing at Westminster Village North for today's edition of Lyrical Lightning!.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chris Kattan coming to Indy!

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan got to chat with SNL alum Chris Kattan! Chris will be performing in Plainfield on Saturday, August 13th as well as in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 20th. To learn more visit MadHatterShows.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Latest headlines in Hollywood

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian checks in with TMZ Senior News Producer Michael Babcock for the latest headlines in Hollywood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Children’s Museum Giveaway

1. Sponsors. This Children’s Museum sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Children’s Museum, 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Refreshing gin cocktails with Chris Webb

INDIANAPOLIS — Sales Director of Glendalough Distillery, Chris Webb joined Jillian in the studio today to make the birthday boy, Ryan, some refreshing cocktails. To learn more about Glendalough Distillery visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts can be found at the fair

INDIANAPOLIS – They are a family-owned business in Hendricks Co that specializes in a variety of sweet and savory items, with a focus on providing quality, fresh products that will customize the special occasions of your life. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering in Avon will be at the Indiana State Fair this year!
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Mustard donuts? Yeah, they’re a thing…

INDIANAPOLIS — What goes better than coffee and donuts? Possibly donuts and mustard?. Yep, you read that correctly. Mustard. The famous condiment known for elegantly dressing meats is now being turned into a sweet treat. French’s Yellow Mustard posted on their Facebook Monday their very own recipe for Mustard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Trending drink recipes you can make at home

INDIANAPOLIS – Whether it's spritzing up your summer or drinking an espresso martini, you can make both trending drinks from the comfort of your home!.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

“They Stood Up” Documentary Premiere and Panel Discussion

INDIANAPOLIS- They Stood Up” is a documentary about the “Pendleton 2.”. The two men were caught up in the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton Correctional Facility. John Cole and Christopher trotter remain incarcerated today for their role in the rebellion, many say wrongfully...
PENDLETON, IN
Fox 59

Creative and healthy school lunch ideas

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Travel thru the treetops with Go Ape!

INDIANAPOLIS — Site Manager at Go Ape, William Link stopped by the studio along with Eagle Creek Park Manager, Charlie Elliott to share the exciting treetop activities available at Eagle Creek Park’s Go Ape facility. To learn more about Eagle Creek Park visit parks.indy.gov. To learn more about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli

A local deli is bringing New York flavor to Indianapolis, and we want you to try it out for half off!. Check out New York Gourmet Deli on Be Our Guest at New York Gourmet Deli, where you can get a $50 gift card for only $25. Click the link...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fresh foods offered by farmers with over 40 years of local experience

ARCADIA, Ind. — Whether you have a sweet tooth or are on a health kick, a local farm market in Arcadia, Indiana has something for you. The Wilson Farm Market was established north of Indianapolis over 40 years ago and has been featured at both the Binford Market and Indiana State Fair since. Offering both a fresh bakery as well as a vast array of produce, owners Amanda and Scott Wilson said all ages can enjoy one of their foods.
ARCADIA, IN
Fox 59

Back to school injuries

INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

