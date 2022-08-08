1. Sponsors. This Children’s Museum sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Children’s Museum, 3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

