Bournemouth add to defensive options with Marcos Senesi arriving from Feyenoord for £12m as Scott Parker looks to build on encouraging start after win over Aston Villa

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
 2 days ago

Bournemouth have confirmed the £12m signing of centre-back Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Argentina international has signed a four-year contract at Vitality Stadium.

Cherries boss Scott Parker had been in the market for extra defensive options after deploying midfielder Jefferson Lerma in a makeshift back three during Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ykgE_0h9kVCjn00
Marcos Senesi arrives from Feyenoord having made his international debut over the summer

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website: 'This is a huge signing for us and Marcos brings significant pedigree to our squad.

'There was, inevitably, a lot of interest in him so the fact he has chosen to come here is a clear sign of our appeal as a football club.

'Bringing in a current Argentina international with experience in European competitions is another indication of the club's ambition and we are all looking forward to seeing Marcos in an AFC Bournemouth shirt.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iri3S_0h9kVCjn00
Scott Parker had been keen to bolster his defensive options after the club's victory over Aston Villa 

Senesi, who made his international debut against Estonia in June, began his career with San Lorenzo before making 116 appearances in Dutch football, which included helping Feyenoord to the final of last season's European Conference League.

His arrival in Dorset comes a day after the newly-promoted Cherries completed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona.

Earlier on Monday, Bournemouth defender Adam Smith agreed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old full-back is the longest-serving member of the Cherries' squad, having joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham in January 2014 following a loan spell during the 2010-11 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zL0mq_0h9kVCjn00
The defender made his international debut during the summer and brings with him international pedigree

He made his 306th appearance for the south-coast club in the opening weekend win over Villa.

Smith, who has twice helped Bournemouth win promotion to the top flight, including last term, follows goalkeeper Mark Travers, midfielder Lewis Cook and striker Dominic Solanke in agreeing a new deal.

Blake said: 'We're delighted to be keeping Adam with us for a further season and it is very encouraging to see another key player commit their future to us.

'Everyone knows how valuable he is to the club and his experience and leadership skills are second to none, so I've no doubt he will continue to play a key role both on and off the pitch.'

