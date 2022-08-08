ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Baseball: Huskers land pledge from Texas left-handed pitcher JC Gutierrez

Nebraska baseball has added another talented left-handed pitcher to its 2022 recruiting class that will report to campus this coming week. 2022 La Joya, Texas, left-hander JC Gutierrez committed to Nebraska and will join the program next week. Gutierrez had been committed to Texas Tech for nearly two years, but was informed in July that Texas Tech wouldn’t have scholarship money available following the Major League Baseball Draft.
LA JOYA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
Corn Nation

Eli Rice Commits To Nebraska

We know it’s almost football season but that doesn’t mean Nebrasketball sleeps. Nebrasketball is ever watching and working. It never rests and will give you hope when you least expect it. Nebrasketball has been putting its work in. There has been little chatter of late but the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha

Some students in Omaha can get a taste of college while they're still in high school. Construction preventing Field of Dreams MLB game next year. MLB returns to Iowa Thursday for the highly anticipated Field of Dreams game. Burke junior competes at national track meet. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fisher
redoakexpress.com

Battle with the Bulls moving to Farragut

One of the more action-packed, family-friendly events in Fremont County is Battle with the Bulls. For the second year, the event is taking place in Farragut. Jamie Avey, Battle with the Bulls secretary, said the event is a two performance bull riding and bullfighting competition organized by Gold Buckle Production, Inc., a Fremont County non-profit.
FARRAGUT, IA
Trending on Reddit

Field Club Country Club from above yesterday evening.

Did you know about the secret buried under the golf course? That raised part, to the north of the club house is a 2.5 acre, 25 Million gallon underground water reservoir. https://archive.lib.msu.edu/tic/golfd/article/1955sep34.pdf https://twitter.com/fcoturf/status/1263086674722119680 Scroll to almost the bottom of the article https://myomahaobsession.com/2019/12/16/the-invisible-house-next-door/
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Huskers#Ucf#Central Florida#American Football#College Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
York News-Times

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy