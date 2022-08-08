Read full article on original website
Related
Baseball: Huskers land pledge from Texas left-handed pitcher JC Gutierrez
Nebraska baseball has added another talented left-handed pitcher to its 2022 recruiting class that will report to campus this coming week. 2022 La Joya, Texas, left-hander JC Gutierrez committed to Nebraska and will join the program next week. Gutierrez had been committed to Texas Tech for nearly two years, but was informed in July that Texas Tech wouldn’t have scholarship money available following the Major League Baseball Draft.
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “
Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it. We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps. Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s […]
247Sports
Two Nebraskans, and Husker targets, appear in updated Top247 for '24 class
Two Nebraskans who both have Husker offers can be found in the updated Top247 rankings for the 2024 class. Bellevue West wide receiver Dae'Vonn Hall checks in at No. 137 overall, while Ainsworth athlete Carter Nelson is a new entry to the top of the ratings at No. 190. At...
Nebraska Football: Expert Trolls Football Fans With A Top 10 Nod For The Huskers
While there is quite a bit of excitement around what this season of Nebraska football might entail, most discussions tend to center around the Huskers making it to a bowl game in 2022. However, it turns out that at least one national expert remarkably has the Cornhuskers ranked in his pre-season Top 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corn Nation
Eli Rice Commits To Nebraska
We know it’s almost football season but that doesn’t mean Nebrasketball sleeps. Nebrasketball is ever watching and working. It never rests and will give you hope when you least expect it. Nebrasketball has been putting its work in. There has been little chatter of late but the Huskers...
WOWT
BREAKING: Exclusive: Alex Jones in Omaha
Some students in Omaha can get a taste of college while they're still in high school. Construction preventing Field of Dreams MLB game next year. MLB returns to Iowa Thursday for the highly anticipated Field of Dreams game. Burke junior competes at national track meet. Updated: 11 hours ago. Omaha...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
RELATED PEOPLE
redoakexpress.com
Battle with the Bulls moving to Farragut
One of the more action-packed, family-friendly events in Fremont County is Battle with the Bulls. For the second year, the event is taking place in Farragut. Jamie Avey, Battle with the Bulls secretary, said the event is a two performance bull riding and bullfighting competition organized by Gold Buckle Production, Inc., a Fremont County non-profit.
Field Club Country Club from above yesterday evening.
Did you know about the secret buried under the golf course? That raised part, to the north of the club house is a 2.5 acre, 25 Million gallon underground water reservoir. https://archive.lib.msu.edu/tic/golfd/article/1955sep34.pdf https://twitter.com/fcoturf/status/1263086674722119680 Scroll to almost the bottom of the article https://myomahaobsession.com/2019/12/16/the-invisible-house-next-door/
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0