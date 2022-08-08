Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Group host backpack giveaway for Bloomington students
BLOOMINGTON (WEEK) - A local group wanted to make sure Bloomington-Normal students are ready for school. The ‘Back-to-school Alliance’ hosted a drive-thru event to help unit 5 and district 87 students in need. There were more than 4,000 free backpacks and supplies. Chair of the Back-to-school Alliance Jan...
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria and Eureka College Athletics join to clean up the East Bluff
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some ways to get outside and enjoy the nice weather are going for a hike, soaking up the sun at the pool, or picking up trash off the streets. That’s exactly what the City of Peoria and Eureka College student-athletes did this Friday morning. The East Bluff community is looking cleaner thanks to the second annual community pick-up event.
25newsnow.com
Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in Eureka
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Disc golf is taking over Pekin and eureka this weekend for the Discraft Ledgestone open. Eureka is the 11th stop on the disc golf pro tour. This means the more than 2,000 competitors who came to Central Illinois have the hotels sold out across Morton, East Peoria and Pekin.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public School hosts hiring fair
PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Public School had over 100 positions to fill in a variety of different fields, like coaching, administration and teaching. It was not just a job fair; they offered on-the-spot interviews and even job offers for some candidates. “It’s very exciting to have people come out. It’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Peoria Safety Network discusses violence prevention strategies
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria’s Safety Network met again Friday morning to talk about violence prevention strategies for the River City. Police talked about crime hotspots and reviewed data from the last few weeks. They say despite four gun-related homicides in July, the numbers are down significantly from 2021.
25newsnow.com
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up in...
25newsnow.com
Udderly beautiful: 2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow unveiled
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State leaders and honored guests unveiled the 2022 Illinois State Fair butter cow Wednesday afternoon. The fair’s theme this year is “Grow With Us,” and this is the 101st iconic butter cow. The butter cow always brings a great churn-out to the fair’s dairy...
25newsnow.com
Gov. Pritzker announces a $34.6 billion investment toward transportation
SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation and Gov. JP Pritzker joined together in a press conference to announce a $34.6 billion investment toward transportation on Friday. That money will go toward improving roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports in Illinois. It is a part...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Popular downtown Peoria pub reopens this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After months of renovations, a popular downtown Peoria pub is opening its doors again. Kenny’s Westside is now open for the weekend for the first time since May. The owner of the restaurant spent the last few months renovating the building after purchasing it.
25newsnow.com
Cruisin’ Uptown Normal kicking off Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - You can enjoy hundreds of classic and contemporary show cars, while strolling the streets of Uptown Normal. The Cruisin’ Uptown Normal’ event is set for Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. It’ll also feature live music. The event is free and...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Tour- L-V-C Miners Preview
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Central Illinois has a new high school football team- the L-V-C Miners. The Miners are a coop between the three high schools of Lewistown, Valley and Cuba. The players are excited about their debut season.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Schools students to receive free sanitation supplies
PEORIA (25 News) - With students back in the classrooms, the concern of illness spreading throughout schools is back as well. One Illinois representative has teamed up with a disinfectant company to make PPS safer and cleaner for their students. Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth saw to it that PPS students were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Why McLean County’s business economy creates ‘buffer’ from recession
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s a tale of two communities built on different types of industry. In Peoria, manufacturing is the foundation and healthcare an employing giant. In Bloomington-Normal, agriculture, education and insurance are the main creators of jobs and business. The past two years have been full...
25newsnow.com
Cops & Firefighters vs. Kids Water Balloon Fight happening Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Marquette Heights Police Department is bringing back the water balloon fight this weekend!. They’re hosting the Cops & Firefighters vs. Kids Water Balloon Fight on Saturday at 1 p.m. As in previous years, they will start throwing balloons for the younger grades at...
25newsnow.com
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria Equity programs looks to make minority, women-owned businesses more visible
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Any small business owner will tell you, getting your business out there is the toughest, but most vital, part of being successful. “It’s absolutely important,” World on Wheels Segway Tours of Peoria owner Lynette Lee said. Some advertising requires legwork, like networking, getting...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year
UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies woman found in vehicle in Bloomington as missing Normal woman
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
After two red quarters, some say Rivian poised for rebound
NORMAL (25 News Now) - After posting more than $3 billion in losses for the first half of the year, some still have an optimistic view of Rivian’s future. The electric vehicle manufacturer is still investing in its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, including a new wind turbine recently approved by the Normal Town Council in July.
25newsnow.com
Law enforcement hosting forum on hate crime against houses of worship Thursday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Multiple levels of law enforcement agencies are coming to Peoria to host an information session for faith-based leaders and community members on how to prevent and respond to hate crimes against places of worship. According to the release from the DOJ’s Community Relations Service, the...
Comments / 0