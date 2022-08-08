ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, returns to the stage two months after 'life-altering surgery' as he performs at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in his hometown of Birmingham

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage on Monday at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The rocker, 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, beamed while performing in front of his hometown crowd - after undergoing 'life-altering' surgery in June.

He flaunted his edgy style in a long black jacket, t-shirt and jeans while showing off his vocal talents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b19ZF_0h9kQBg100
Comeback: Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage on Monday at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham

Ozzy sported a dark smokey eye-shadow look, while his long dark tresses fell to his shoulders.

The star looked every inch the performer on stage while the spotlight beamed on him.

The performance brought an end to a games which saw Australia come top of the medal leaderboard, while second-placed England had its most successful games ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNJra_0h9kQBg100
Beaming: The rocker, 73, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, appeared in high spirits while performing - after undergoing 'life-altering' surgery in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jf1ZS_0h9kQBg100
Ensemble: He flaunted his edgy style in a long black jacket, t-shirt and jeans while showing off his vocal talents

It comes after Ozzy was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called 'a major operation' that would 'determine the rest of his life'.

Along with Parkinson's and a bout of Covid, Ozzy has been dealing with the fallout from a brutal 2003 quad biking accident.

He suffered neck injuries, which were later worsened by a 2019 fall that resulted in 15 screws being inserted into his back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XadsT_0h9kQBg100
Talented: The star looked every inch the performed on stage while the spotlight beamed on him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWrMq_0h9kQBg100
Edgy: Ozzy sported a dark smokey eye-shadow look, while his long dark tresses fell to his shoulders
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GDvY_0h9kQBg100
Commonwealth Games: The performance brought an end to a games which saw Australia come top of the medal leaderboard, while second-placed England had its most successful games ever

Ozzy hasn't performed since November 28 2020 in Germany due to being in recovery.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Comic-Con in San Diego, he said of his health: 'I like to see people, you know. That's been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery.'

Revealing he is on the mend, he added: 'I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hb7Cw_0h9kQBg100
Recovering: It comes after Ozzy was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called 'a major operation' that would 'determine the rest of his life'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytj50_0h9kQBg100
Comeback: Ozzy hasn't performed since November 28 2020 in Germany due to being in recovery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452QKL_0h9kQBg100
Sweet: His supportive wife Sharon was also in attendance at the Commonwealth Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9Kcm_0h9kQBg100
Family: Their daughter Kelly, 37, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, also showed her support for her dad

Ozzy said after undergoing the operation in June: 'I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

'I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.'

His wife Sharon, 69, shared a message to her Twitter account the day after the surgery to thank her fans for sending their best wishes to the singer.

She also made a point of writing: 'Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No96G_0h9kQBg100
Grateful: Sharon, 69, shared a message to her Twitter account the day after the surgery to thank her fans for sending their best wishes to the singer

Comments / 17

Juliette
1d ago

You won't understand if your not from our EraOzzy was and is still great.

Reply
11
