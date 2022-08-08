(Ames, IA) -- Ames Police are identifying the person found dead at a local apartment complex. Police say 20 year-old Emma Timmer of Ames was found dead on her apartment balcony at 425 Welch Avenue. Timmer was a student at Iowa State University. The cause of her death has yet to be determined, and an autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. Ames Police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Ames Police at (515)239-5133 or at their anonymous tip line at (515)239-5533. Anyone with information can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)223-1400 or through their website.

