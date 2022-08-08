Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the CDC's new advice for protecting yourself against COVID-19
The CDC has updated its COVID-19 guidance in an effort to make things less confusing to Americans. Here's what the agency recommends.
CNBC
New Covid-19 guidance from the CDC: Everything you need to know
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Covid-19 guidance on Thursday because, the agency says, the virus presents a lower risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death than it did at the start of 2020. "This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us...
Comments / 0