Big Sandy, Texas is not exactly a big town, as of 2020 the population in the small town was only 1,231 people. While it might not be heavily populated like the Metroplex it’s just a beautiful place to live in East Texas. Which made me wonder what kind of property can you find near Big Sandy and what to the prices look like, not because I want to buy something just being curious. But after finding the most expensive home currently for sale in Big Sandy, it makes me want to go buy a lottery tickets because I would need to win a jackpot to afford this place.

BIG SANDY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO