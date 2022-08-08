Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
Hip Hop Star Plies Coming To Tyler, TX Labor Day Weekend
There's an old saying or fashion rule that you shouldn't wear white after Labor Day. While we don't know who actually came up with this rule, that's the rule, so before Labor Day gets here, you need to get your all white outfit together for a special sexy night with a hip hop and social media star!
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
Something New is Coming to the Old Jake’s Building in Downtown Tyler, TX
One of our favorite historic buildings currently sitting in downtown Tyler, Texas is what was once one of the hottest spots in East Texas--Jake's on the Square. However, the iconic Jake's on the Square has been empty for quite a long time now. It's still such a beautiful building, even empty. However, whenever I would walk by I was always amazed at how it had remained dormant for so long. But perhaps it's because the 1800s-era building was being reserved for something extra special--an event venue.
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August
Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
The Most Expensive Property Currently For Sale in Big Sandy, Texas
Big Sandy, Texas is not exactly a big town, as of 2020 the population in the small town was only 1,231 people. While it might not be heavily populated like the Metroplex it’s just a beautiful place to live in East Texas. Which made me wonder what kind of property can you find near Big Sandy and what to the prices look like, not because I want to buy something just being curious. But after finding the most expensive home currently for sale in Big Sandy, it makes me want to go buy a lottery tickets because I would need to win a jackpot to afford this place.
List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas
When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Mason Is Ready For His Next Chapter Of Life, After The Shelter
Mason has been hanging out at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People shelter now for three months. He's getting comfortable where he is, but Pets Fur People prefers for him to get more comfortable with you and your active family. There's only so much love that the staff can be...
Wow! Take a Look at the New Luxury Apartments Coming Soon to Downtown Tyler, Texas
It's been one of my favorite things happening in East Texas over the past years: Watching our city's downtown area growing and becoming more lovely and thriving. After all, they say the downtown areas are the heartbeat of our cities. Of course, we love to see progress all over, but there is something special about seeing new growth pop in areas that, in some places, become more and more abandoned and "hollow" over time. Thankfully, that's not the end of the story here in East Texas.
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
Tyler ISD Announces “Vape Detectors” Installed In High Schools
One Thing I Don't Like To Do Is Lie To Kids And Pretend Like We Adults Didn't Do Dumb Stuff Like Them When We Were Kids.... You remember back in the day when you and your friends were sneaking cigarettes in between classes either in the bathroom or somewhere else. Back then, your main worry was the "smoke detector" going off or an administrator coming in and busting up the session.
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
Only One Airbnb Castle in Texas, It’s Beautiful and Expensive
Owning your very own castle would be a dream come true, but they are difficult to find and if you want to build your own it’s going to take lots of money. Which is why I wanted to see if there were any castles available on Airbnb as a rental. I’ve seen castles for sale in the state of Texas but when looking at rentals I was only able to find one. The only castle available to rent is in Lago Vista, Texas and is mesmerizing but it also comes with a huge price tag even for a short stay.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
No Cost Animal Adoptions In Tyler, Texas With Donation During August
If you're craving unconditional love in your life, you need the companionship of a pet. Adopting a pet is as easy as visiting a local animal shelter. Pets, like dogs and cats, will give you all the love they have to give and they will end up being your best friend for life.
