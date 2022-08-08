In the late summer months, the Tullahoma High School Music Department received some exciting news as junior Anne Duncan was named an All-National Honor Choir Member. “When I first learned that I was selected to the All-National Honor Choir, I was speechless. I immediately called my family and close friends to tell them. I just couldn’t believe that I had been selected. I am so excited that I get the opportunity to sing with other very talented people my age and learn new vocal techniques to improve my voice.”

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO