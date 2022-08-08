Read full article on original website
Related
An Alabama burger like no other
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
Motlow Celebrates 14 New Paramedic Graduates
Motlow State Community College recognized 14 new paramedics during a graduation ceremony held August 8 in Powers Auditorium on the College’s Moore County campus. “This graduating class has put in a lot of time and effort and proven themselves to take their place among their colleagues in the field,” said Houston Austin, EMS Director at Motlow. “I am very proud of all of their accomplishments. Motlow strives for excellence, and they have definitely achieved that.”
2 children shot in Lincoln County, authorities search for suspect
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after two children and one woman were shot in a car on Tuesday night.
WDEF
Body Found on Grove Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
Duncan receives All-National Honor Choir status
In the late summer months, the Tullahoma High School Music Department received some exciting news as junior Anne Duncan was named an All-National Honor Choir Member. “When I first learned that I was selected to the All-National Honor Choir, I was speechless. I immediately called my family and close friends to tell them. I just couldn’t believe that I had been selected. I am so excited that I get the opportunity to sing with other very talented people my age and learn new vocal techniques to improve my voice.”
WTVCFOX
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
WTVCFOX
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
WAFF
Multiple agencies on the scene of a shooting, possible standoff at Lincoln County home
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County on Wednesday morning. Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple individuals were shot at the scene.
chattanoogacw.com
Marion County school recess game gone wrong leads to death threats, racial disparities
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — One parent says a recess game gone wrong led to death threats and racial disparities in one Marion County middle school. Tuesday we spoke with that mom and others who say the district isn’t doing enough to keep their kids safe. "As you all...
WDEF
Suspected Meth Maker wanted in Marion County
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force is looking for a suspect who failed to show up for court. Rex Allen Pickett faced manufacturing meth charges in the Marion County General Sessions Court. The 46 year old man is from Whitwell. Investigators say he is known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment
Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
Unity Medical Center Opens New Location for Rural Health Clinic
Unity Medical Center in Manchester held a ribbon cutting and open house at Manchester Rural Health Clinic on Wednesday. Doctors, hospital officials and Manchester Chamber members were on hand to celebrate their new location at 482 Interstate Drive. This was done to merge all the various services into one building.
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
UPDATED Warren and Moore County Election Results
Manchester Attorney Chris Stanford defeated incumbent Lisa Zavogiannis with 58.5% of the vote in the two counties. Stanford won big in Warren County with 5,151 votes to 3,566 for Zavogiannis. That amounts to 58.2%. Stanford also won Van Buren County by a 1,078 vote to 905 margin. County Mayor. Terry...
Bonnaroo sets dates for 2023 Festival
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced that June 15-18 will be the dates for the annual event in 2023 on “The Farm” in Manchester. Bonnaroo returned in 2022 after being canceled for two years due to Covid-19 and bad weather. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and...
City Officials Update Community on the Tullahoma 2040 Plan
The City of Tullahoma is pleased to announce that the public will have an extended opportunity to review the ThinkTullahoma2040 Plan and provide feedback on the draft documents. City officials will be hosting “Open House” events at the Planning and Zoning office located at 321 North Collins Street to hear from residents and answer questions. All members of the public are welcome, and the format will be come-and-go at your convenience with discussion one-on-one or in small groups. The ThinkTullahoma2040 Plan “Open House” events are scheduled for the following dates and times:
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0