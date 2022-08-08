Read full article on original website
Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete
A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
Fire damages garage, cars near State Capitol
DES MOINES, Iowa — A garage and cars caught fire near the State Capitol late Thursday night. The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dean Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. The owner told authorities that there are two people living in the garage, however, the fire department didn’t find anyone inside the garage. Those […]
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
Marshall County investigating possible human remains located in Iowa river
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were directed to a remote area in the Iowa river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by Marshall County Conservation staff during a biological and wildlife survey. Officials...
Carroll man jailed for contact violation
PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Human bones may have been found in Iowa River, law enforcement investigating
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Marshall County believe human bones may have been found in the Iowa River, and have launched an investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said a possible human jaw was discovered while conservation staff was conducting a wildlife and biological survey of the area Wednesday afternoon.
Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country
Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022
(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
Possible human bones found in Iowa River
Authorities have sent the remains to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Hands-free driving legislation stalled in Iowa as highway fatalities rise
Highway fatalities are rising in Iowa and law enforcement officials believe the state’s difficult-to-enforce laws on distracted driving are playing a role.
Iowa officials warn of human trafficking awareness at state fair
Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety wants you to stay aware if you're headed to the state fair this weekend. The department is launching a new study to determine the severity of human trafficking at the fair and other areas around the fairgrounds. The Iowa Office...
