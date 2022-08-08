ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

Armed Des Moines teen defaces Jordan Creek concrete

A Des Moines teenager with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday night after impressing his initials into fresh concrete at the Jordan Creek mall. Jaden Michael Graham, 18, of 1521 E. 17th Court, Des Moines, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
KCAU 9 News

Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A motorcyclist who experienced critical injuries in a crash on Saturday has passed away, the Des Moines Police Department said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:29 a.m. on August 6 at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Laurel Street. When medics arrived they found […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages garage, cars near State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — A garage and cars caught fire near the State Capitol late Thursday night. The fire happened in the 1500 block of Dean Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. The owner told authorities that there are two people living in the garage, however, the fire department didn’t find anyone inside the garage. Those […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Nevada, IA
City
Sparks, NV
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nevada, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, IA
City
Waukee, IA
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Urbandale, IA
Waukee, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Dallas County, IA
nwestiowa.com

Carroll man jailed for contact violation

PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
CARROLL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident

Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Oxycodone#Kcci
kikn.com

Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa

When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country

Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022

(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa officials warn of human trafficking awareness at state fair

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety wants you to stay aware if you're headed to the state fair this weekend. The department is launching a new study to determine the severity of human trafficking at the fair and other areas around the fairgrounds. The Iowa Office...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy