The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA

