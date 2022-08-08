ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Cheryl E Preston

Wendy Williams fans express concern that her new manager Will Selby is taking advantage of the former talk show host

Wnedy Williams and Will SelbyScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Fans of former talk show hostWendy Williams have been expressing concerns about her physical and mental well-being for weeks. Images of a thin, sickly-looking Wendy have people wondering what is going on. Williams is said to be slurring her words and forgetting things and the constant in this current situation is her new manager Will Selby.
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler and Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Relationship Timeline

Closing the door on romance? Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have had fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2020. After Moakler's ex-husband Travis Barker's romance with Kourtney Kardashian made headlines, the former Playboy model opened up about her own love life. "I'm with my boyfriend, Matthew. I'm super happy. We're […]
