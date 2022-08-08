Read full article on original website
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead
"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
pasadenanow.com
Fired Nurse Settles Suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital
A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff...
celebsbar.com
Anne Heche, 53, will have life support turned off as blood tests show 'signs of narcotics'
“It is currently in the process of gathering additional evidence; to include final toxicology results, and medical records from both parties involved."It is the intent of the investigating Detectives to present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office: the Los Angeles County District Attorney or the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office once all pertinent evidence has been gathered."The spokesman added that the preliminary blood tests showed clear “signs of narcotics.” Her family said in a statement: "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition.She is not expected to survive."They continued to say there are plans in place to possibly donate the star's organs, adding: "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.".
SFGate
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
4th victim struck by lightning near White House identified as Newbury Park woman
The fourth person who was struck by lightning on Thursday during a lightning storm in Washington D.C. is recovering at a hospital in the nation's capital. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, was collecting donations just outside the White House last week to help Ukrainian victims. She was doing her part to help out others less fortunate than her on her birthday. Fortunately for Escudero-Kontostathis, she survived the lightning strike but three other people did not. Escudero-Kontostathis' parents left their home in Ventura County to be by their daughter's side at an area hospital.Family and friends told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that even though she is...
kclu.org
Iconic singer-songwriter Olivia Newton-John passes away at her Santa Barbara County home
One of the hottest pop music stars of the 1970’s and 80’s has died at her Santa Barbara County home. Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died following a long battle with cancer. Newton-John had more than a dozen top ten hits, but she’s perhaps best known for her...
L.A. man among those killed in lightning strike outside White House
One of the victims killed by a lightning strike near the White House Thursday was from Los Angeles. Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, a bank vice president, was reportedly there on business.
Woman in her 90s found walking alone reunited with family
A woman in her 90s who was found walking alone in the south Los Angeles area has been reunited with her family, police said Monday. The woman was found about 7:45 p.m. Sunday near 89th Street and Orchard Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify her. On...
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
‘We forgive her’: Family of woman killed in Windsor Hills crash says driver will have to live with consequences
Loved ones gathered on Saturday and Sunday at the site of the horrific crash in Windsor Hills that claimed six lives. They joined in prayer and solace – finding comfort among each other in their search for strength. “She was my first best friend. The first person I knew. The first person I probably had […]
Canyon News
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
Off-duty police officer killed in L.A. County shooting
DOWNEY, Calif. (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the city of Downey at around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location. Downey police arrived on scene and found a […]
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
