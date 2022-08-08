ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Coach of the Year betting guide: Colts' Frank Reich is looking good

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is officially underway, which means you have less and less time to get your future bets in before the regular season starts. Futures bets can still be placed during the season, but the odds can drop rapidly, especially if some of the favorites get off to good starts. That's why you should bet Frank Reich for NFL Coach of the Year right now — especially when the line is at 20-1 via DraftKings.
