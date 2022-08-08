Read full article on original website
Caswell County deputy shot multiple times, suspect barricaded surrenders
A Caswell County sheriff's deputy was struck by gunfire multiple times Wednesday morning while delivering a domestic violence protection order, according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr.
WXII 12
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy was shot multiple times on Wednesday morning. Two deputies were attempting to serve a domestic violence order around 9 a.m. When they arrived at the residence on Paradise Lane, they were met with gunfire from the suspect.
‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
WXII 12
Asheboro man injured after shooting during a welfare check
ASHEBORO, N.C. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday evening following a welfare check in Asheboro, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Cable Creek Road near Branchwater Road around 5 p.m. When they...
Victim identified in fatal I-73 hit and run, search ongoing for suspect car
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a fatal hit and run in Guilford County. Two lanes on I-73 southbound at the Groometown Road exit, near I-85, were closed as troopers were on the scene. Investigators say that Terry Joe Simmons, 63, of Greensboro, was walking southbound on I-73 when they were […]
WXII 12
No death penalty in case of wife accused of shooting, killing NC firefighter
SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her husband, a firefighter in the Seagrove community, will not face the death penalty. Heather Auman is accused of shooting MJ Auman at the end of June. Deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound and Auman was taken […]
Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
WXII 12
2 people dead after a crash on Highway 601 in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead following a crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 601, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. State Troopers arrived on the scene at 5:47 a.m. and found April Hill, 42, and a child fatally injured. Both died on the scene. According...
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
whee.net
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death. A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the family is blaming negligence by the sheriff’s office for.
Autopsy released in death of 34-year-old inmate at the Durham County jail
The newly released medical examiner’s report declared Brittany Kittrell’s cause of death undetermined.
WBTV
Meck Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting was wanted for southwest Charlotte murder
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County as officers were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County. According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Alexander Dekontee Weah died in the Friday...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte.
WXII 12
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
WXII 12
Forsyth County: Arrest made in deadly Clarios facility shooting between coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting between coworkers at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. On Aug. 2, after 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the facility on Powering Progress Drive. There, a man, identified by family as...
SBI identifies man shot by police in Clemmons
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed. On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth […]
