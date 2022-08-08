ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

CBS 17

‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro man injured after shooting during a welfare check

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday evening following a welfare check in Asheboro, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Cable Creek Road near Branchwater Road around 5 p.m. When they...
ASHEBORO, NC
Guilford County, NC
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville

The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

2 people dead after a crash on Highway 601 in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead following a crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 601, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. State Troopers arrived on the scene at 5:47 a.m. and found April Hill, 42, and a child fatally injured. Both died on the scene. According...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

SBI identifies man shot by police in Clemmons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed. On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth […]
GREENSBORO, NC

