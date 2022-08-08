Read full article on original website
New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC
New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
Rangers Get a Reasonably Priced Depth Forward in Vesey
The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.
NHL
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jacob Trouba admitted he was at a loss for words when he was informed by Chris Drury that he would be the next captain of the New York Rangers. "I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Nathan MacKinnon and Avalanche Reportedly Discussing Historic Contract
With the Colorado Avalanche being the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, many are wondering what will come of their superstars. After all, Gabriel Landeskog signed an eight-year, $56 million contract, and Cale Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract back in July 2021, which leaves Nathan MacKinnon remaining. He has one year left on his seven-year, $44.1 million deal ($6.3 million AAV) that he signed in 2016. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic stated at the 2022 NHL Draft that they are hoping to get an extension done this offseason and that getting him locked in was his priority. With that, there is a general idea of what MacKinnon’s next contract could entail.
Oilers Need Both Kessel & Subban to Be Serious Cup Contenders
However the Oilers are still missing something. Championship teams have the perfect combination of superstars and depth pieces that fit their team. Although the Oilers already have a lot going for them, they still need to solidify a couple of key areas of their team. Luckily for the Oilers, they...
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Power, No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft, showing composure; Quinn appears poised to start this season in NHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com. [Sabres 32 in 32:...
Clayton Keller 'Feeling Really Good,' Looking Forward to Training Camp
Coyotes star eager for season to kick off following months of injury rehab. Clayton Keller considered himself lucky. The Arizona Coyotes' two-time All-Star had played 359 regular season NHL games without sustaining a serious injury, but that changed March 30 when he fractured his leg after a scary collision with the end boards late in a game against the San Jose Sharks.
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23
Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
Bruins Sign Patrice Bergeron To One-Year Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 season worth $2.5 million, plus an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives. Bergeron, 37, is entering his 19th NHL season, all with the...
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
Five prospects to watch at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
Zacha Aiming to Assimilate to Bruins' Approach
While he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Zacha was well aware of the culture that had been established a couple hundred miles to the North. "I think we knew how good Boston always was, especially when I played against Boston - you...
White Sox starter Dylan Cease looks to stay hot against Royals
That Dylan Cease All-Star Game snub looks worse by the day, with the Chicago White Sox right-hander still sporting a
Summer Spotlight: Mathieu Olivier
Forward acquired this summer should provide a physical presence for the Blue Jackets. Birth date: Feb. 11, 1997 (age 25) Birthplace: Biloxi, Miss. Stats: 10 GP, 0-1-1 (with Nashville) Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining before RFA status) The Blue Jackets went into the offseason looking to add...
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Four CBJ prospects to participate in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that four prospects have been selected to participate in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. This year's tournament originally kicked off in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools. F Kent Johnson will compete for Canada while D David Jiricek, LW Martin Rysavy and D Stanislav Svozil will suit up for Czechia.
