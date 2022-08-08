Having a great pair of wireless earbuds can come in handy in many instances. Wireless earbuds are a great way to cancel out noise while working out at the gym or while you're going for a run. They can also help you focus on schoolwork or on tasks while you're on the job. If you want to tune out the world and just get lost in music, you can do that too. When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, some key features to look for are noise cancellation, water resistance, battery life, smooth pairing to devices, and clear a microphone. Thankfully this pair of earbuds from OnePlus has all you could need and more, and it's on sale right now.

