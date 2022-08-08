ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Suspect on the Run After Gunning Down Four People in Two Ohio Homes, Cops Say

A man suspected of killing four people in two separate homes in an Ohio neighborhood was on the run Friday, police said. Stephen Marlow, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate, police said. Although police said they don’t think the neighborhood is in any danger, they are advising people to stay away and call 911 if they see a man who looks like Marlow, a 39-year-old white man with short brown hair wearing a yellow shirt and shorts. Police said they’re working to establish a motive in the ongoing investigation. A man at the scene told WSYX ABC 6 that two of the deceased were his family members, but police have not confirmed the victims’ identities or any other details in the shooting.Police say four people were killed in a shooting Friday in Butler Township. Police are searching for a person of interest, Stephen Marlow. https://t.co/Ej43wPjk17 pic.twitter.com/TqvAW8J16g— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) August 5, 2022 Read it at WSYX ABC 6
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Classic Car#Murder#Violent Crime#Butler Township#Hardwicke Place
Akron Beacon Journal

Former Portage County court mediator charged with mailing feces to elected officials

A former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator has been charged in federal court with sending more than three dozen items through the mail containing feces to elected officials in Ohio, Kentucky, California and Washington, D.C. The investigation started after mailings sent to 25 Republican members of the Ohio Senate were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio House spokesman John Fortney.  ...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy