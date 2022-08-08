Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect on the Run After Gunning Down Four People in Two Ohio Homes, Cops Say
A man suspected of killing four people in two separate homes in an Ohio neighborhood was on the run Friday, police said. Stephen Marlow, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate, police said. Although police said they don’t think the neighborhood is in any danger, they are advising people to stay away and call 911 if they see a man who looks like Marlow, a 39-year-old white man with short brown hair wearing a yellow shirt and shorts. Police said they’re working to establish a motive in the ongoing investigation. A man at the scene told WSYX ABC 6 that two of the deceased were his family members, but police have not confirmed the victims’ identities or any other details in the shooting.Police say four people were killed in a shooting Friday in Butler Township. Police are searching for a person of interest, Stephen Marlow. https://t.co/Ej43wPjk17 pic.twitter.com/TqvAW8J16g— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) August 5, 2022 Read it at WSYX ABC 6
Ohio man faces over a dozen charges in connection with quadruple homicide
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four of his neighbors has been charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, authorities said. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Kansas Saturday night following a multistate manhunt after four people were killed in...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Portage County court mediator charged with mailing feces to elected officials
A former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator has been charged in federal court with sending more than three dozen items through the mail containing feces to elected officials in Ohio, Kentucky, California and Washington, D.C. The investigation started after mailings sent to 25 Republican members of the Ohio Senate were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio House spokesman John Fortney. ...
Comments / 0