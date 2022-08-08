Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
countycourier.net
Video Shows Franklin County Deputy Kicking Handcuffed Suspect
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story, including the embedded video, may not be suitable for all viewers. The County Courier obtained unredacted video footage but opted to censor the suspect’s face in order to protect his identity. This decision was made because the story is not about the behavior of the suspect, but the behavior of the deputy.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Drowning victim was member of family that owns Stewart’s Shops
Divers recovered a body from Friends Lake in Warren County on Monday morning. Stewart’s Shops says the victim was a member of the Dake Family, which started and owns the chain. The sheriff’s office says they received a call just after 2 p.m. Sunday about a man underwater.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4
Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
compassvermont.com
Vermont State Police arrests suspect on murder charge in Wardsboro death investigation
WARDSBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022) — The Vermont State Police has arrested a woman on a murder charge in connection with a death investigation in Wardsboro. The investigation remains active and ongoing Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, and detectives are asking for the public’s help to learn more about the movements of the suspect on Monday.
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
newyorkalmanack.com
Fire Destroys Lean-To; Pharaoh Lake Wildfire Ongoing; Injured, Lost Hikers Rescued
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Horse stolen in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — Police are investigating a possible theft of a horse in Shaftsbury on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that a horse went missing from the Shaftsbury Hollow area. The incident was reported on Tuesday. Anyone who has information regarding this case is being asked to contact Trooper...
Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping
Raul Cardona was being held without bail, charged with murdering one of four suspects in a kidnapping case Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsfield police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union. Police said the suspect was unarmed.
WCAX
Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
mynbc5.com
Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide
WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
Bennington murder suspect turns himself in to police
The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday. Raul Cardona was wanted on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree.
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Wardsboro woman charged with murdering acquaintance
The arrest comes after a Guilford woman’s body was found near a logging area in Wardsboro Monday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wardsboro woman charged with murdering acquaintance.
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield
The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...
Comments / 0