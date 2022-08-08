ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

mynbc5.com

Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash

HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
countycourier.net

Video Shows Franklin County Deputy Kicking Handcuffed Suspect

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story, including the embedded video, may not be suitable for all viewers. The County Courier obtained unredacted video footage but opted to censor the suspect’s face in order to protect his identity. This decision was made because the story is not about the behavior of the suspect, but the behavior of the deputy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Drowning victim was member of family that owns Stewart’s Shops

Divers recovered a body from Friends Lake in Warren County on Monday morning. Stewart’s Shops says the victim was a member of the Dake Family, which started and owns the chain. The sheriff’s office says they received a call just after 2 p.m. Sunday about a man underwater.
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4

Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
MILTON, VT
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
newyorkalmanack.com

Fire Destroys Lean-To; Pharaoh Lake Wildfire Ongoing; Injured, Lost Hikers Rescued

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Horse stolen in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — Police are investigating a possible theft of a horse in Shaftsbury on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that a horse went missing from the Shaftsbury Hollow area. The incident was reported on Tuesday. Anyone who has information regarding this case is being asked to contact Trooper...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WCAX

Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police charge woman with murder, ID victim in Wardsboro homicide

WARDSBORO, Vt. — Vermont State Police have charged a woman with 2nd degree murder during their investigation into a suspicious death in Wardsboro. Police arrested Cara Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro on Tuesday, saying that Rodrigues murdered Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford. Bascom's body was found on a logging road...
WARDSBORO, VT
Live 95.9

Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield

The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...

