Butler Township Police searching for suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Butler Township Police officer conducting a business check at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane Wednesday evening, came in contact with a male victim who had a gunshot wound to his face. The incident took place at 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday night. The...
'Obviously, situations like today are unfortunate:' Standoff comes to an end, suspect dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- An hours-long standoff in Clinton County on Thursday ended with the suspect dead. Investigators say it all began when 42-year-old Ricky W. Shiffer of Columbus, who was armed, attempted to breach the FBI facility in Cincinnati. He was unsuccessful there and he reportedly fled in...
Richmond mayor says officer continues 'difficult fight' after shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKEF) -- As the Richmond community struggles as a city police officer fights for her life after being shot, Richmond Mayor David Snow said they have received a tremendous outpouring of love and support. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot Wednesday evening during a traffic stop...
Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
UPDATE: One dead, one injured in crash with Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say one person has died following a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck Friday morning. Trotwood Police say another person was injured in the crash. Dispatch had earlier confirmed that person was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. Rumpke said that a vehicle had...
Clinton County community shaken by standoff, FBI presence
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF)-- The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said they haven’t received these many calls in 3 years. They were in charge of communicating the lockdown in place on Thursday afternoon and said it’s very unusual for an incident like this to occur in a rural community, like Clinton County.
"I want God to heal her," Richmond community prays for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- The Richmond community is bowing their heads in prayer and hoping for the best for Officer Seara Burton. “I work around here with her every day," said Arlie Jones. "She’s very friendly, a sweet person, it’s a tragedy." Investigators say on Wednesday Burton was...
Westwood students to receive free backpacks and school supplies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Westwood Elementary students have a chance to get free backpacks and school supplies. Westwood Elementary will be holding an open house during which Revival Center Ministries will be giving away backpacks and school supplies to all Westwood students. The open house is scheduled for Monday, August...
Montgomery County holds back-to-school supply giveaway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative and the Office of Reentry assisted students with their preparations for the upcoming school year on Friday. The annual school supply distribution took place on August 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Job Center on 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
After attempted Cincinnati FBI breach, experts discuss rise in anti-government threats
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--Suspect Ricky Shiffer is dead after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building, which led to an hours-long standoff in Clinton County on Thursday. The FBI said the attack comes amid a series of threats following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.
Governor and First Lady DeWine visiting the Miami Valley this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend Sunday's Dayton Dragons baseball game to encourage enrollment in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Prior to the game, the DeWines will join Dayton Children's Hospital, the Imagination Library's local affiliate, at its enrollment station...
Dayton Metro Library introduces its first Tiny Stacks musician
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library's Tiny Stacks Music Series opens with Daytonian Ric Sexton at the Northwest Branch. The library, along with Home of Urban Creative Arts and WYSO, have collaborated to bring this “reimagining music in the stacks” initiative to the Dayton area. Sexton,...
Winsupply makes first-ever drone delivery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Winsupply, one of America’s leading suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction, made its first-ever drone delivery of an exclusive NIBCO product from the Winsupply Distribution Center in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Centerville Winsupply on Friday. “For Winsupply to continue delivering on our philosophy of...
See where Dayton ranks among best places to be a teacher
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Teaching has always been a widely respected career path. However, amid rising inflation and safety concerns, educational jobs have fallen below the threshold of positions to be highly desired. A recent study, completed by financial planning website SmartAsset, determined jobs in education have consistently...
National Museum of USAF holds monthly open aircraft viewing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force had their monthly open aircraft showing on Saturday. They displayed a B-24D plane called the "Liberator". The B-24 was employed in operations in every combat theater during World War II. This plane also flew combat missions from north...
Hundreds attend funeral service for Sarah and Kayla Anderson on Friday
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Mother and daughter, Sarah and Kayla Anderson, were laid to rest on Friday at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Hundreds came out to Christian Life Center in Butler Township to honor and remember their lives. The mother and daughter were two of the four victims from the quadruple homicide last Friday.
$1.2 million awarded for STEM research at Ohio universities
OHIO (WKEF) - The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded four grants totaling $1,268,985 to three universities in Southwest Ohio. Announced by U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the awards will be used to fund research in physics and computer science and to increase participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows baby hippo names down to two
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down the choices for the name of the baby hippo and you can vote. The zoo said it received 90,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to Fritz and Ferguson. Zookeepers hinted they wanted something to sound good with big sister, Fiona. The...
Cooler temperatures sticking around! When we see rain next
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- The cold front has officially done it's job and brought us a much more comfortable Friday. Lows this morning are in the upper 50s, eventually seeing highs this afternoon in the upper 70s. Sunshine will be mixed with clouds throughout the day. This weekend looks beautiful!...
