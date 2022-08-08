ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday

For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date

Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Defensive line takeaways from day one of USC fall camp

Chris Trevino shares his observations from watching the defensive line on the first day of Fall camp. Chris was particularly impressed with the physical development of one true freshman and compares him favorably to a current veteï¿½
Big brother was 'eye-opener' for defender who may turn heads at WVU

The idea behind bringing Jasir Cox to West Virginia is, of course, that the transition from the FCS to the Power 5 will work. The Mountaineers trust a player's desire to prove himself worthy of a level that eluded him before and believe in the possibilities after seeing cornerback Charles Woods make the move last year.
Fall Camp Lodge Notebook 2022: Day Seven

The 2022 edition of fall camp has officially arrived for the Oregon State football team, and BeaverBlitz is on hand in Corvallis to provide analysis, daily recaps, and player spotlights during the month of August. We’re here to serve the passionate fans who can't get enough information as the Beavers make their way through the 2022 preseason.
Washington 2025 RB Antoine Lee talks early Pac-12 offer

Kent (Wash.) Kentwood 2025 running back Antoine Lee heads in to his sophomore season with a Pac-12 offer under his belt. After a successful freshman season, schools went by Kentwood to check in on Lee and Arizona was one of those who went through. Shortly after the evaluation period ended,...
Videos from Day Seven of Oregon State Fall Camp 2022

The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
BONEYARD: Bulldogs wrap up sixth straight day of camp

Mississippi State has been at it for six straight days. The Bulldogs will get a well deserved day off on Thursday before they get to work on a busy weekend. Saturday will bring the first fall scrimmage of camp. That get together will be held at Davis Wade Stadium to bring the closest thing to a game day atmosphere as possible. State has shown some toughness as they have battled through some heat the first week of camp. The last two days have been overcast, so practice time temperatures have been a little more manageable.
Josh Henson talks offensive line progress following USC practice

Monday’s evening practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was much like others the media has seen, viewing only the stretching period and position group drills, but the activity on the field following practice was different than in the past, telling a story of dedication with a goal to get better and win some games.
Hoosier Hysterics Podcast: Fan Fest Preview

IU stars Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo & Tamar Bates hop on to discuss the upcoming Hoosier Fan Fest & Fantasy Basketball Camp. The fun and engaging teammates talk about how much they are looking forward to meeting the Hoosier faithful, and also talk some smack about which teammate they most want to dunk on. The joyful banter and chemistry amongst them is undeniable and very promising.
Sights, sounds from Alabama's sixth practice of preseason camp

Alabama was back on the field on Wednesday to continue its preseason. The Crimson Tide dressed out in full pads for a two-hour workout out on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. It marked the Crimson Tide’s sixth workout of fall camp, one of 20 total practices leading up to the first game week of the season. Alabama will kick off its 2022 schedule Saturday, Sept. 3, when it hosts Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
