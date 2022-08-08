Mississippi State has been at it for six straight days. The Bulldogs will get a well deserved day off on Thursday before they get to work on a busy weekend. Saturday will bring the first fall scrimmage of camp. That get together will be held at Davis Wade Stadium to bring the closest thing to a game day atmosphere as possible. State has shown some toughness as they have battled through some heat the first week of camp. The last two days have been overcast, so practice time temperatures have been a little more manageable.

5 HOURS AGO