How to Elicit the Right Information to Get the Right Solution
In order to design an optimal technology solution that truly solves a customer’s problems, you need access to the best information. To get the right information from executives, tech professionals need to have high levels of executive presence. Emotional intelligence is another skill that is critical for tech professionals who are seeking the right answers. When tech professionals do not have these skills, they will often find themselves searching fruitlessly or waiting endlessly for important information, which never results in a satisfied customer. It makes it much easier to get right information, as well as make sure the client knows the scope of the project, if you prepare a comprehensive list of questions.
How to Describe Your Technical Issue to Get Quick and Effective Help
Before others can help you with your technical issue, they first need to understand it. Thus, you will need to describe it to them. either you get someone's attention first, and then do an improvised speech about your issue, or. you document the issues in writing on your own, and...
How to Optimize Your Salesforce Security
Many of Salesforce’s vulnerabilities are a result of user customizations. The Salesforce platform alone can’t fully protect users from their actions — companies must make ongoing efforts to help secure their cloud applications. Four common Salesforce vulnerabilities to keep in mind: Unsafe authorizations, excessive privileges, compromised system integrations and security best practices. These complications often go unaddressed due to the idea that, since the platform includes those measures, security is its exclusive domain, but cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.
How to Maximize the Value of User Stories
A common problem for many development teams is miscommunication or misunderstanding of business requirements. User Story turns out a round table for discussions over future achievements. Techstack Ltd. Software development & product engineering company. Most bugs (in my experience, more than half of them) stem from poor understanding of context...
NFT IP Rights and its Failed Promise
While the move to CC0 is often framed as an altruistic move to better align with the decentralized ideals of Web 3, I suspect there is more at play here. I would argue that we may have all been sold on a false promise, to begin with. This was not malicious in nature, after all the notion that if you can own the IP rights to a verifiable digital asset seems like a rational deduction. However, enforcing said IP rights around NFT JPEGs is a different story entirely and potentially very difficult from a legal standpoint, especially on a global scale.
Everything You Need To Know About Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract lifecycle management (CLM) is a software-defined, cloud-based project and regulatory management solution that helps you manage contracts while they are in process. It also provides automated and intelligent tracking of information associated with pending contracts and end-of-life contracts, as well as helps you capture contact details for reference. The CLM solution supports all types of contract administration including sourcing, procurement, and legal services-related contracts.
How to Test UX Design: UX Problem, Validation & User Testing
This article will help you understand the process of testing UX design. The process of testing design is becoming more and more important in the UX world. It allows you to determine if your design will work for your users and solve their problems, but it also allows you to test other aspects of your business model or product as well.
Hopsworks 3.0: The Python-Centric Feature Store
Feature stores began in the world of Big Data, with Spark being the feature engineering platform for Michelangelo (the first feature store) and Hopsworks (the first open-source feature store). Nowadays, the modern data stack has assumed the role of Spark for feature stores - feature engineering code can be written that seamlessly scales to large data volumes in Snowflake, BigQuery, or Redshift. However, Python developers know that feature engineering is so much more than the aggregations and data validation you can do in SQL and DBT. Dimensionality reduction, whether using PCA or Embeddings, and transformations are fundamental steps in feature engineering that are not available in SQL, even with UDFs (user-defined functions), today.
Ownership, Authenticity and Cloning of NFTs for the Greater Good
It’s a pretty common opinion outside the crypto community that the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as technology has absolutely no purpose. I disagree, even though a number of its current uses are, almost exclusively, different versions of tricking the uninformed into throwing lots of money into technology they don’t understand. However, they do present a clear path to monetization for artists, something I'll get into after delving into the technical details. For now, let's focus on two problems with NFTs as implemented today.
Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework
The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
Web3 Service Provider Ankr Integrates Staking with its Infrastructure Layer
Ankr, a decentralised infrastructure platform announced the addition of token staking to its infrastructure layer, enabling Web3 users to profit from the fees paid to node operators. Node operators on the Ankr network now offer their customers the staking service after the successful implementation of the staking functionality. Vested Interest...
Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022
Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. We've seen many new developments and innovations within the blockchain space over the years. 2022 has seen some interesting innovations in particular. So, let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. Web3, the Next...
Basic Scope Overview In Javascript
This post is mainly about scope in vanilla JavaScript and the different ways it can be used to our advantage. There are a lot of ways to look at the scope to try and better understand it, my brain always goes to the analogy that if your app is a car then the scope is the various compartments within the vehicle.
Useful React Libraries Every Developer Should Know
Several years have passed since React was introduced. Numerous component-oriented libraries have emerged since then, creating a well-rounded but confusing environment for new developers. Developers can have more control over UI design and performance with JavaScript frameworks, the predominant technology for front-end development. It’s important for you to have a...
Making My IoT Security Camera System on Render
How To Create Your Own Security Camera System With Raspberry Pi, Picamera2, Flask, and Render. Most of the smart camera control systems available on the market are black boxes that we put in our homes. We don’t really know what’s going on inside them or how they’re updated. While there might be some reliable vendors, we want to explore how to create our own smart camera control system. In doing so, we’ll understand the fundamentals of IoT and potentially evolve this into a fully-fledged product.
Computers on the Farm: Components of a Microcomputer
The CPU stores memory of several kinds. Part of the memory is wired into the computer permanently by the manufacturer. This is called Read Only Memory (ROM). It contains such things as the operating system and program language. Random Access Memory (RAM) is the memory bank that includes the computer program or instructions, as well as the data. Your storage devices—tape cassettes, floppy disks, or hard disks—that store computer programs and data, are sometimes called external memory. The computer system also needs input devices and output devices. Your keyboard is an input device; disk drives and tape drives are also input devices. The output will probably be a cathode ray tube (CRT), which looks like a video monitor. The printer is the other output device you may choose to include in your computer system.
Sin7Y: About the Sinsemilla hash function used in OlaVM
Last month we were pleased to announce the OlaVM Whitepaper, an EVM-compatible ZKVM solution, released the 25th of July, 2022. ZKEVM has been a hot topic itself over the past couple of weeks, and upon the release of OlaVM, the paper managed to receive some honorable attention from prominent people in the industry, amongst them, one being Daira Hopwood (who also is the main author of the Zcash protocol), we would like to thank Daira for her feedback. Daira brought up a few important questions in regards to the design decisions, one of them relating to the choice of hash function in ECDSA and Schnorr signature algorithms. The exact comment can be seen in the tweet attached below.
What Is the Difference Between Enum, Varchar and Int Data Types in MySQL
The 'varchar' and 'enum' fields are different types of data types. They are different in terms of performance, easiness to use, and support for feature changes. An integer is not human-readable, and you have to keep the mapping between numbers and words in your code. The correct order of options in the fields should match your expected sorting behavior. The same story with enums takes the same byte consumption as with an intintintint, and it might bring some problems to beginners.
Sin7Y Tech Review (28): Specification for Marlin
Zero-knowledge proof algorithm Marlin is a R1CS based proof system, that, given a coefficient matrix parameter I = (F, n, m, A, B, C) and a set of valid assignments z = (x, w) ∈ F^n, among which x is public information, namely Instance and is private information, namely, witness if Az ∘ Bz = Cz is established, R1CS is established.
What is a Cryptocurrency Crowdsale and How Does It Work?
Following the recent and ongoing explosion in digital currency and the subsequent creation of numerous online business start-ups and projects, the crowdsale has been born. Along with crowdfunding, it is now increasingly employed as a tool to raise capital for a diverse range of business endeavors. Crowdfunding has taken off...
