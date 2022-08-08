How to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes
Brian Schoenung, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager , joins John Williams to tell us what we should know about the 38-inch invasive silver carp that was captured in Lake Calumet on the far South Side last Thursday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
