How to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes

Introducing Chicago’s original cannabis-infused bakery and coffee shop in Wicker Park: Wake-N-Bakery, which is located on Division St, has gone viral on TikTok thanks to its delicious treats, large drink menu, and oh yeah, the fact that it’s infused with THC or CBD. The popular cannabis bakery is a 21+ shop and offers a bevy of fun treats, coffees, and lemonades, too. Recreational consumption, possession, and sales of cannabis products, which first became legal in the State of Illinois in January 2020. Since then, the TikTok famous bakery has become more popular than ever. Wake-N-Bakery has a large menu that includes bakery items like cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. There are tinctures, CBD dog treats, and so much more available as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO