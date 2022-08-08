Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff Kronenfeld
digg.com
Got A Dog? You Might Want To Move To One Of These Cities
SmartAsset analyzed several major US cities to find out which ones are the most dog-friendly. St. Petersburg, Florida is the number one spot for dog lovers. This city has the fifth-highest number of pet stores and vets (84.5 for every 10,000 establishments), and 134 dog-friendly restaurants. Second is Tucson, Arizona,...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Alejandro opens in Marana: New Mexican-fusion restaurant brings flavor and family together
Alejandro Serious Mexican, Mariscos & Fusion restaurant opened its doors on Saturday, July 2, this year in Marana. Owner Alejandro Diaz’ new family-run restaurant prides itself on the menu of traditional Mexican fare, along with an interesting fusion of Asian flavors. The interior design of the former Jerry Bob’s restaurant was completely redone.
gilavalleycentral.net
Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
Homeless at Santa Rita Park upset over upcoming construction
After around two years of planning, the City has a master plan to improve Santa Rita Park. Construction could disturb some of the homeless who frequently stay in that area.
Pima County Waste Tire Collection Site temporarily closed
Pima County is temporarily closing its Waste Tire Collection Site at 5301 W. Ina Road due to unsafe conditions resulting from recent storms.
Tucson hiking trails experience a rise in car break-ins
The Pima County Sheriffs' Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trail head parking lots.
livingstreetsalliance.org
Tucson ranks 13th most dangerous metropolitan area in the nation for people on foot
The 20 deadliest metropolitan areas for people walking in the U.S. have ALL gotten deadlier (and the same is true of states) Location matters: the physical conditions people face when they bike and walk are not the same for all Americans. The report highlights how street design shapes the epidemic...
azpm.org
Strong sense of place
Raquel Fregoso in her Tucson garden. The organization SERI installed her rainwater harvesting system, which includes a big, green cistern on the side of her house. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
Monsoon cleanup becomes focus of Pima County Department of Transportation
Since monsoon began in June, the Pima County Department of Transportation has responded to nearly 200 hazards caused by storms.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair Calls for Vendors
Tucson Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park. This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest. All items must be unique, handmade goods that provide shoppers with a high-quality and diverse selection of items.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
KOLD-TV
TUSD offering free day care before and after school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
Phoenix New Times
Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz
Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz. Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.
1 Bicyclist Severely Injured In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Tucson Police stated that a driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle on Sunday morning. Police state that the driver of a car collided with a 56-year-old-male bicyclist near Grant and Oracle Roads.
Tucson deciding how to spend $150 Million
The City of Tucson’s budget is so strong the city has an extra 150 million dollars to spend. The mayor and council are figuring out how to spend the extra money.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active with daily thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE: 6:01 p.m. Here's a look in the image below at some of the estimated rainfall totals from around the Tucson metro area this afternoon. There is still a good chance Southern Arizona will see more rain later tonight as a weather disturbance moves across northern Mexico.
