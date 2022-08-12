ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Woman completes 3,000-mile journey to raise awareness for human rights

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Beacon woman just returned from a 3,000-mile journey from coast to coast to raise awareness in support of human rights.

Tara Simmons was greeted in Dutchess County after biking and running for 39 days all the way from Death Valley, California.

Simmons has done several educational and fundraising efforts over the last few years after freeing herself from her abusive relationship.

She immediately became determined to speak out on her journey from survivor to warrior and increase love and conquer fear.

“I went across the country spreading that message and will continue to spread it,” says Simmons. This world is amazing. There are amazing people out here, but the love needs to get loud.”

Simmons is still tallying up donations which will go to organizations to help support her mission of spreading love and helping others.

