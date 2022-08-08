The Emporia Lady Spartans placed second in the 11-12th grade Division 2 of the MAYB Girls National Tournament in Oklahoma City, Okla. over the weekend. MAYB does a girls national tournament in Oklahoma City every summer (the boys have a tournament in Wichita) and about 700 teams play in various age groups, from first grade all the way through high school. There were 44 teams in the 11-12th grade age group. With teams coming from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO