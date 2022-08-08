WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City remains in serious condition Monday. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting near 3500 South and Redwood Road at a Carl's Jr. parking lot around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been "grazed in the head by a bullet," according to West Valley City police.

