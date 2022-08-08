Read full article on original website
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Man shot by West Valley police moved from hospital to jail
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault resulting in serious injury.
Police seek man suspected of kidnapping child, hitting passenger in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Police continued early Wednesday to search for a man who they suspect of kidnapping a child and attempting to rob a Walmart in American Fork, then leading officers on a series of chases. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 949 Grassland Drive about 8:50 p.m....
SSL murder suspect's parents, girlfriend arrested accused of obstructing justice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The parents and girlfriend of three people accused of murdering a man near WinCo in South Salt Lake City have been arrested. Kenya Coleman, 47, Damian Coleman Sr., 49, and Kiana Blas, 20, were arrested accused of obstruction of justice. On August 10, investigators...
Herriman man convicted of killing his dog now charged with breaking new dog's leg
HERRIMAN — A Herriman man convicted earlier this year of killing his dog is facing a new criminal charge accusing him of breaking the leg of another dog. Christopher Joseph Prows, 31, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony. Herriman...
VIDEO: Man who allegedly kidnapped 5-year-old in American Fork still at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are still searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 5-year-old boy while shoplifting from a Walmart in American Fork on Tuesday night. American Fork Police say the suspect, Danny Sihalath, 29, still remains at large after an AMBER Alert was issued for the 5-year-old boy late Tuesday night. […]
WATCH: Bodycam video released shooting of man threatening firefighters, officers
Newly-released body cam video shows Salt Lake City police officers firing at a man who had lit his yard on fire and threatened firefighters and officers with a gun.
Midvale man lured to Ogden apartment sent to prison in 2021 shooting death
OGDEN — A Midvale man charged last year in connection with a fatal shooting after allegedly being lured to an Ogden apartment complex by a former girlfriend has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
Man accused of shooting driver during Black Lives Matter protest trying to get case dismissed
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of firing into a vehicle during a Black Lives Matter protest in Provo is trying to get his case dismissed. Jesse Taggart’s attorney Shane Johnson argued in court that police did not collect enough evidence in the case against him. Taggart...
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant. The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday. “The infant...
Video shows chaotic scene of American Fork buglary suspect fleeing Walmart parking lot, suspect remains at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah– Police are still looking for a man at the center of a now-canceled Amber Alert from late Tuesday night. The suspect, 29-year-old Danny Sihalath, reportedly fled the scene of a burglary at a Walmart in American Fork after being told multiple times by police to stop.
Police acted with bias, failed to analyze shooting scene after Provo protest, attorney says
PROVO — Defense attorney Shane Johnson said Provo police took only 26 minutes to look at evidence inside a car driven by Ken Dudley, a man who was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 19, 2020, before giving the keys back. Johnson, an attorney who represents...
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
Centerville man arrested after almost hitting residents unloading groceries, police say
CENTERVILLE — A Centerville man was arrested Tuesday after police say he drove onto a sidewalk and nearly hit two people before crashing on a steep slope in the foothills, sparking a small brush fire. The incident happened just across the street from a house where police say a...
Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City remains in serious condition
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City remains in serious condition Monday. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting near 3500 South and Redwood Road at a Carl's Jr. parking lot around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been "grazed in the head by a bullet," according to West Valley City police.
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City
A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
