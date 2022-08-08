Donald Trump rages Mar-a-Lago is ‘under siege, raided & occupied’ by FBI agents in ‘weaponization of the justice system’

FORMER President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was subjected to a search warrant executed by the FBI.

Trump confirmed the search in a lengthy statement, calling the incident “dark times for our nation,”

Donald Trump confirmed his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” said in his official statement.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

He called the raid a “weaponization of the justice system” and blamed “radical left Democrats” who don’t want him to run for President in 2024.

“I will continue to fight for the Great American People!”

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home is located in Palm Beach, Florida.

More to follow...

