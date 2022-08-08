ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Donald Trump rages Mar-a-Lago is ‘under siege, raided & occupied’ by FBI agents in ‘weaponization of the justice system’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FORMER President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was subjected to a search warrant executed by the FBI.

Trump confirmed the search in a lengthy statement, calling the incident “dark times for our nation,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tci3_0h9jzmkc00
Donald Trump confirmed his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” said in his official statement.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

He called the raid a “weaponization of the justice system” and blamed “radical left Democrats” who don’t want him to run for President in 2024.

“I will continue to fight for the Great American People!”

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home is located in Palm Beach, Florida.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Weaponization#Fbi#Democrats#The Great American People#Sun Online#Theussun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
665K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy