ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Agreement to ease Fulton County Jail overcrowding

The deal between the city of Atlanta and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to move hundred of inmates into the city jail has caused some controversy. The Atlanta City Council is in the process of finalizing the agreement with the sheriff to help the county's overcrowding situation at the Rice Street jail. It would move inmates to the mostly unused city jail. Opponents of the move accused Mayor Andre Dickens of making promises he cannot keep.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
rolling out

Dr. Rashad Richey exposes active Cop under murder indictment

Clayton County police officer Kristopher Hutchens, who faces felony murder charges from a 2016 deadly officer-involved shooting, was captured in an exclusive photo provided to “Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey” showing him preparing to train officers on the SWAT team at a shooting range. He was originally placed on administrative leave.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta City Council#County Jail#City Jail#The City Council
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

POLICE: Armed convicted felon shot by officer in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police responded to a call at Madison Yards, a busy residential and shopping community on the southeast side just after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. “I’m in shock. I love this area. I feel safe here. I walk my dog all the time. So, the fact that this happened during the day, what was going on for this to happen?” Asked resident Trena McWilliams.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta park shooting raises concerns over continued gun violence

ATLANTA - A shooting of six people at a popular Atlanta park that left two dead and a child in critical condition is raising concerns over continued gun violence unfolding in the city. Police have been actively working the double homicide, which they say happened when an argument over a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police sparks uproar on social media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night has sparked community uproar. Angel Guice, the woman in the video, is now represented by a civil rights attorney as part of a legal challenge against the Atlanta Police Department, alleging excessive force by the officer.
ATLANTA, GA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Three charged in federal court for alleged COVID-19 relief fraud

According to court documents, 58-year-old Khadijah Chapman of Atlanta, Georgia, 41-year-old Daniel Labrum of South Jordan, Utah, and 57-year-old Eric O'Niel of Bethel, Connecticut were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and charged with registering fake businesses in order to fraudulently obtain relief funds under the Coronavirus Relief, Aid, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
fox5atlanta.com

Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot

ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday. Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. T.I. has always had the motivation to...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy