ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Two 18-year-olds charged in yesterday’s robbery and shooting on Riverside Parkway

Two 18-year-old men were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman who is recovering from her wounds in Grady Memorial Hospital. Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department described the incident as follows in a public information release:. At approximately 3:11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Riverdale, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Riverdale, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Roommates#Police#Violent Crime
wrbl.com

Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
gradickcommunications.com

City Council Woman & Husband Hospitalized Following Two Vehicle Crash

A local city council-woman #CarrollCountyGA and her husband are in an Atlanta-area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash in #TempleGA Wednesday evening. According to the preliminary report released by Georgia State Patrol to WLBB Radio Thursday morning:. On August 10, An Acura Integra was traveling west on State Route 8 (Highway...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park

ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Crash video shows danger of running red lights

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy