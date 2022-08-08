Read full article on original website
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
cobbcountycourier.com
Two 18-year-olds charged in yesterday’s robbery and shooting on Riverside Parkway
Two 18-year-old men were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman who is recovering from her wounds in Grady Memorial Hospital. Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department described the incident as follows in a public information release:. At approximately 3:11...
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
Douglas County school under fire for initially halting police escort for fallen officer's daughter
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Police families are asking for Douglas County School District to apologize after they said officers were stopped while escorting a fallen police sergeant's daughter on her first day of school. Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree died in a four-vehicle wreck, GSP said, on July 28, just days...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-speed chase goes ‘Dukes of Hazard,’ suspect still on the run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a man wanted for a high-speed chase which went through several backyards in Grantville late last month. Brandon Daniel, 30, had his 16-year-old stepson and 14-year-old family friend in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says.
WXIA 11 Alive
Forsyth County deputies in high-speed chase, stop suspect with pit maneuver | Raw dashcam video
They received a BOLO from Dawson County about shoplifting suspects that could be traveling along Ga. Hwy. 400 last week.
Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon. In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.
4 injured, including toddler, after suspected DUI driver led troopers on chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase involving a suspected DUI driver ended in a crash that injured four people, including a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Interstate 285 near the Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway exit. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol says a trooper...
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
Driver accused of deadly hit-and-run crash is on the run — three years after the crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Holly Frankovich says she has been to countless court appearances for nearly three years, waiting for the day the man accused of hitting and killing her husband, Geoff, with a car would finally face consequences. Last Tuesday’s court appearance was supposed to be the last....
wrbl.com
Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
CBS 46
Home destroyed, family dog found dead after a fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road at 1 p.m. and found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure.
Local sheriff’s office puts out warning about fake money being passed around
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about fake money that is circulating across the county. On their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office posted photos of the fake $100 bills. Though they look like legit bills, the money has “motion picture use...
gradickcommunications.com
City Council Woman & Husband Hospitalized Following Two Vehicle Crash
A local city council-woman #CarrollCountyGA and her husband are in an Atlanta-area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash in #TempleGA Wednesday evening. According to the preliminary report released by Georgia State Patrol to WLBB Radio Thursday morning:. On August 10, An Acura Integra was traveling west on State Route 8 (Highway...
WJCL
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia horse track faces accusations of animal cruelty
Allegations of gambling and animal cruelty have surfaced at a Georgia horse track. The owner of the facility in Lamar County says the complaints are not true.
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
