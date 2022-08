August 9, 2022 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Foundation today announced it awarded $150,000 to Teach For America San Diego (TFA), in support of Alumni Innovation, a pilot initiative to recruit and place 30 teachers of color throughout three to five school districts in San Diego County to boost the academic performance, sense of belonging and college aspirations for students of color.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO