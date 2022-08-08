ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Water company bosses should be banned from trousering bonuses until leaky pipes are fixed, critics say

By Colin Fernandez
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Water bosses should be banned from earning bonuses until they fix mains leaks that waste billions of litres of water daily, critics said last night.

As hosepipe bans are threatened around the country, burst pipes in London and Kent turned roads into rivers and left cars submerged yesterday.

During one of the hottest summers on record, furious residents watched as water cascaded through streets, while homes and businesses were left without supplies in Islington, north London. Homeowners were urged to move to higher ground as more than 70 firefighters battled rapidly rising water levels.

The ‘tsunami’ of water sparked anger at the poor performance of water companies that reward their bosses with fat salaries and bonuses while presiding over creaking infrastructure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buHT8_0h9jvV7f00
A burst water pipe in Warwickshire near Leek Wootton yesterday

It emerged that hosepipe bans could last until October after the Met Office warned that rivers may not return to healthy levels for months. Forecasters said temperatures were likely to drop after the weekend, but it would be a while before there was ‘meaningful rainfall’.

The Liberal Democrats and The Rivers Trust charity want the Government to ban new bonuses for water company executives until holes in leaking pipes are repaired. About one fifth of all drinking water produced washes away through cracked pipes and reservoirs – some 3.1billion litres of water every day in 2020/21, the regulator Ofwat said.

Water companies have only promised to halve leaks by 2050, despite predictions of a rise in droughts. Last month was the driest July in England since 1935, with just 35 per cent of its average rainfall for the month, while Wales only got 53 per cent.

Analysis of Companies House records by the Lib Dems shows executives at England’s water and sewage firms earned £48million in 2020 and 2021, including £27.6million in bonuses, benefits and incentives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpjvX_0h9jvV7f00
The scene at Hornsey Road and surrounding area including Harvist Estate and Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London where firefighters were dealing with a burst water main that caused flooding of about 4 feet

Southern Water, which brought in a hosepipe ban on Friday, paid its executives £3.4million in bonuses, despite having pumped raw sewage into rivers and failed to fix leaking pipes.

Thames Water, which is threatening to bring in a hosepipe ban, has been caught up in a row about its failure to run a £250million desalination plant designed to deliver up to 100million litres of water a day during droughts. Its executives were paid around £5million despite the failure.

At the weekend, the firm, whose boss Sarah Bentley earned around £1.25million in pay and bonuses last year, asked Londoners to save water by taking shorter showers.

South East Water has brought in a hosepipe ban for some customers in Kent and Sussex and paid its bosses almost £646,000 in bonuses and benefits over the past two years.

Lib Dem rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron said: ‘It is outrageous that whilst millions of people suffer from hosepipe bans, water company execs reward themselves with bonuses despite not even bothering to fix leaks. What on earth have they done to deserve these bonuses?

‘Ministers are letting water firms get away with scandal after scandal. The public are sick of it. It is time someone stood up to these companies and demanded action. That should start with fixing these leaks, and then once and for all ending sewage pumping into waterways.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EywuL_0h9jvV7f00
A view of the Long Walk in Windsor as temperatures reached 35 degrees during the heatwave

Christine Colvin, of The Rivers Trust, said promising to reduce leaks by only 50 per cent by 2050 was ‘ridiculously unambitious’.

She added: ‘What constitutes good performance by water companies?

‘They are really being rewarded for financial performance and their awards are not being linked to environmental performance.’

Around 50 properties were damaged and four people rescued after a 36in main burst in north London.

Emergency services were called to Islington just after 7am yesterday after a 4ft-deep flood washed through Hornsey Road. A member of staff at the Tollington Arms said: ‘Within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.’

Singer turned water campaigner Feargal Sharkey said of the leak yesterday: ‘That is what decades of underinvestment, profiteering and mismanagement looks like.’ Residents in Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, complain that thousands of gallons of water are being wasted while a burst pipe remains unrepaired.

‘Morning, noon and night it’s going down the drain and no one is taking responsibility,’ said resident Colin Jones. ‘They want me to turn the tap off while I’m brushing my teeth, to save water. It’s a joke.’

Essex and Suffolk Water said the burst water pipe was owned by Great Yarmouth Council, adding: ‘We are working with the council as a contractor and aim to have this done as soon as possible. Unfortunately there has been a delay on this occasion and we’re very sorry.’

A leak also flooded a road at Leek Wootton near Warwick yesterday.

Sector body Water UK said the bonuses were linked to performance, and reflected ‘customer and environmental outcomes’, including performance on leaks, adding: ‘We’re seeing the lowest volume of leaks on record, with further steep reductions planned each year this decade.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

London's majestic parks look dry as dust as 30 million people are now in a drought zone... but Lord's Cricket Ground is still green and vibrant thanks to its diligent groundskeepers

Dismayingly brown and unsightly, these are the capital's famous 'green' spaces that draw tourists and locals alike in their hundreds of thousands over the summer. London's normally lush grassy parks have been left parched by weeks of drought and punishingly hot weather. Aerial photographs show Hyde Park and east London's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance

Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Farron
Person
Feargal Sharkey
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 75, gets police caution after refusing to move in successful sit-in pavement protest against broadband pole being erected outside her bungalow

A rebellious grandmother who received a police caution for taking a stand against a huge broadband pole being erected outside her home has won the battle to have it moved. Dot Bolton, 75, has never been in trouble with the law in her life, but felt she had no choice but to stage a sit-in protest on the spot the 30ft pole was due to go up yesterday.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Companies#Thames Water#Waste Water#Produced Water#The Met Office#Democrats#The Rivers Trust#Ofwat
Daily Mail

Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down after ‘reckless’ public started swimming with the 'stressed' animal and coaxing it to shore for selfies in Norway

Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said Thursday. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the public's hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing into boats and getting up-close with tourists. But...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Harrods 'is set to replace its striking workers with agency staff' as the luxury department store takes advantage of controversial new laws

Harrods is reportedly set to replace its striking workers with agency staff. The luxury department store in Knightsbridge, central London, is allegedly the first employer to take advantage of controversial new laws. In July, ministers lifted a ban on temporary staff being allowed to replace striking workers. It came after...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Don't call Octopus Energy after 4pm on a Friday... because that's when staff crack open the booze

One of Britain's biggest energy firms was last night accused of betraying customers by closing its helpline early to host 'boozy' work events for staff paid for by the CEO. Households are facing the worst energy crisis in living memory, with suppliers and charities inundated with pleas for help from families unable to afford bills predicted to soar beyond £5,000 a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'Let The Battle of Trevalga Commence': Tight-knit community in idyllic Cornish hamlet vow to fight against threat of eviction after trust puts 1,200-acre estate up for sale for £15million

It is an unspoilt coastal hamlet representing a throwback to a bygone time – just as intended. The tenanted manor of Trevalga was placed in a will trust more than 60 years ago so the estate could be 'preserved and improved and as far as possible not sold or broken up'.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

536K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy