Malibu, CA

E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
The Guardian

The Great Almighty Gill review – a thoughtful, funny farewell

I write as someone who got a laugh with a Bob Monkhouse joke at his mother’s funeral, so I get where Daniel Hoffmann-Gill is coming from when he says he wants to share the eulogy he wrote for his father. David Gill died of dementia-related complications seven years ago and, as his son tells it, the funeral was sparsely attended. He thinks his big speech deserves a bigger audience, not only because it was a well-constructed tribute to a lovable rogue but also because, sentimentally, he would like to keep the name of his father alive.
