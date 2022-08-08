Indiana Delegation Introduces Bill To Rename St. Joseph VA Clinic In Honor Of Late Rep. Jackie Walorski

Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Times-Union Newspaper
Judge Explains Importance Of JDAI Coordinators To County Council
Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of 2022 and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of the Council that she...
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Indiana Gov. Signs Bill To Give Taxpayers $200 Refund Aimed At Providing Inflation Relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation. Senate Bill 2 will give Hoosier taxpayers a $200 refund and will allow Hoosiers who didn’t file taxes to claim the credit on next year’s taxes. The taxpayer refund was originally proposed by Holcomb in June. He […]
Why weren’t abortion restrictions decided by a ballot question in Indiana?
Ballot questions are fairly rare in Indiana. There is no legal avenue for gathering enough signatures to put a question on the ballot.
wdrb.com
Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week
Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
Times-Union Newspaper
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse
Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kenneth Eugene Foltz
MILFORD – Kenneth Eugene Foltz, age 64, of Milford, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born on Sept. 23, 1957, the son Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. Miller Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green.
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
