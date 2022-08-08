ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Delegation Introduces Bill To Rename St. Joseph VA Clinic In Honor Of Late Rep. Jackie Walorski

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Mishawaka, IN
Government
City
Mishawaka, IN
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Another large Indiana-based employer is speaking out in opposition to a near-total abortion ban signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb. Engine maker Cummins has joined Eli Lilly in releasing a statement that indicates the law could have an impact on the company’s future growth in Indiana. A statement on the company’s […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wagner
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Elise Stefanik
Times-Union Newspaper

Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements

SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
SILVER LAKE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Clinic#Veteran#Politics State#Politics Legislative#St Joseph Va Clinic#Republican#Ranking#Nappanee
wdrb.com

Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week

Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse

Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kenneth Eugene Foltz

MILFORD – Kenneth Eugene Foltz, age 64, of Milford, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born on Sept. 23, 1957, the son Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. Miller Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green.
MILFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Boyd A. Blue

MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
MENTONE, IN
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy