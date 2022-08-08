Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone
Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall
Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
CCPD: Man arrested for murder on Lawton Street
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, 38-year-old Jerry Griffin was arrested Wednesday evening and is being charged with murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccpdblotter.com
CITY’S LATEST HOMICIDE
Update: Update: 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with Murder. At approximately 8:28 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Ayers Street reference a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been shot. Responding officers administered life...
Threat reported at Richard King High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
Two-alarm fire on North Staples now under control
If you are seeing a big plume of smoke in the sky, it is a result of the blaze on the city's North Side, across I-37 from City Hall.
Long-time sheriff's deputy receives Peacemaker of the Year award
Deputy David Garcia was presented with the Peacemaker of the Year award. He's worked for Nueces County for 37 years and is also a Purple Heart recipient.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Cross to help two victims of early morning house fire in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning on Dody St. Crews were called just before 7 a.m. to the area or McArdle Rd. and Dody St. for smoke showing in the area. Video from our TowerCam showed heavy smoke coming from the neighborhood.
CCPD: One person arrested, one hospitalized following La Palmera Mall shooting
Corpus Christi Police Department officials said there was an isolated incident at La Palmera Mall on Monday afternoon.
Fire officials investigate cause of large fire involving building, cars near downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire near downtown Corpus Christi sent thick black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. Several emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 900 block of N. Staples St. The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. According to fire officials this began...
One person critically injured in shooting near CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline
CCPD Public Information senior officer Gena Peña said the victim had critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot at P.F. Chang's in La Palmera Mall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man shot his coworker at La Palmera Mall Monday afternoon, according to Corpus Christi Police. The victim is expected to survive, and police caught the suspected gunman at a gas station 7 miles away. The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police say...
Man dies, another arrested after Tuesday morning South Side shooting
The fatal shooting took place at a Stripes convenience store on Ayers and Bevecrest, near the Bowlero bowling alley.
kogt.com
Tommy Shelton Jr.
Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
High winds bring down powerlines west of Odem near County Road 1472
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The potential for rain has brought high winds to the Coastal Bend and even resulted in downed power lines. High winds knocked down six power poles near County Roads 1472 and 2047 west of Odem, according to a social media post from San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
'Nobody wants to take the blame': Calallen student's family wants answers after she was placed on wrong bus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family with kids attending Calallen Independent School District said their daughter was placed on the wrong bus this week after school. They said the girl is in second grade at East Elementary School and it was all because of a mix-up between what bus she was supposed to take home.
Nueces County DA calls on court judge to recuse herself from all criminal cases
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS have learned Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has requested the recusal of honorable Judge Inna Klein from the 214th District from all criminal cases. This comes after Judge Sid Harle found existing conflict between Klein and the DA's Office. In an official statement...
What happens if you live in one of the new overlay districts?
City council passed the first reading establishing the new regulations for the military overlay districts. What options do you have if the new ordinance is adopted and your home is non-compliant?
Comments / 0