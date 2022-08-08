ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone

Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
KIXS FM 108

Suspect Flees the Area After a Shooting at Corpus Christi Mall

Monday afternoon people were walking around La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi without any idea about the violence that was happening just feet away. Those who pulled into the mall that afternoon were met with a congested area full of backed-up traffic. Police cars surrounded the front entrance as bystanders stood around concerned and confused.
ccpdblotter.com

CITY'S LATEST HOMICIDE

Update: Update: 30-year-old Julian Lopez has been arrested and charged with Murder. At approximately 8:28 am on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Ayers Street reference a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been shot. Responding officers administered life...
KIII 3News

Threat reported at Richard King High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
KIII 3News

Man shot at P.F. Chang's in La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man shot his coworker at La Palmera Mall Monday afternoon, according to Corpus Christi Police. The victim is expected to survive, and police caught the suspected gunman at a gas station 7 miles away. The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police say...
kogt.com

Tommy Shelton Jr.

Tommy Shelton Jr., 69, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on July 15, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas on January 1, 1953, he was the...
KIII 3News

Old Christus Spohn Hospital to be demolished

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
