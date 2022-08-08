There are things and elements in nature that immediately make us comfortable and at ease, even just by thinking about them. A blowing breeze, the gentle pitter-patter of rain, and the rocking motion of waves are just some of the most popular examples that are easily replicated inside houses these days. Controlled fans can make you feel like a breeze is flowing through your room, while meditation music often includes sounds of rain or rivers. Recreating waves might be a bit harder, but a properly designed rocking chair could actually fit the bill. This lounge chair does, in fact, try to deliver that soothing experience, but its ties to the sea go beyond its rocking motion.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 22 DAYS AGO