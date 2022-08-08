Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
Get Ready To Watch Method Man And Redman Hit The Stage In WNY
Another dope show is coming to Western New York this month. Hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman will be performing in Lewiston on Saturday, August 27, 2022. They'll be hitting the stage at the Tuscarora Fairgrounds, located at 5446 Walmore Rd. (Behind Jays's Place). Get ready for the biggest smokeout...
DJ Pauly D Is Back In New Jersey Next Month
DJ Pauly D is coming back home to Jersey and there’s still time for you to get tickets to fist pump with him all night long!. Pauly D has been making his way around the country DJing at clubs year-round for years now, and he’s making his way back to New Jersey to end summer 2022 with a bang.
Calling Tech Enthusiasts! Brooklyn Brothers Open First Black Residency Hacker House
Brooklyn is the home of the first Black residency hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs. Founded by two Brooklyn natives, brothers Rusty and River Fields, RHouse is an intentional engineer, founder, and creator space bringing together a community of Black technologists who are passionate about launching Web3 start-ups. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
bkmag.com
Photographer Jamel Shabazz: Eyes on the people
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. If you’ve seen much street photography from New York City generally or Brooklyn specifically from the 1980s — a more innocent time before the crack and AIDS epidemics, at the dawn of hip-hop, before it was the global lingua franca — chances are you’ve seen the photography of Jamel Shabazz.
fieldofschemes.com
Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report
New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
RELATED PEOPLE
bkreader.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn Writers Bloc: Nicole Dennis-Benn is not ashamed to have never read ‘Gatsby’
This summer, we’ve been asking a selection of local writers – across poetry, art, food, fiction, non-fiction, zine making, and party reporting – to bring us into their own private Brooklyns and share what (and where) they are reading, pondering, people watching and daydreaming about as an escape.
NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars
Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York. In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New Jersey
A highly anticipated new restaurant will be opening soon in New Jersey. Don't you love when a new restaurant opens in your neighborhood? If you've been in the mood to try something new, you'll be delighted to learn that Mona Souvlaki, a highly anticipated Greek restaurant, will be opening soon in Jersey City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
Woman, 26, is found dead in the backseat of her car in trendy DUMBO neighborhood in New York City
A 26-year-old woman was found dead in the backseat of her car in the trendy Brooklyn neighborhood of DUMBO early Monday morning under mysterious circumstances. The woman was identified as Juliana Malave, of West 24th Street in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com on Tuesday. Early Monday morning, police...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is a spotted lanternfly—if you see one in NYC, kill it immediately
Update: They’re back! Spotted Lanternflies have been…well, spotted all around the city this month and we’re still being encouraged to kill ’em. Read on to find out how. First, we were threatened by those horrifically named murder hornets. Then, we were grossed out by the multitude...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Comments / 0