Newark, NJ

94.5 PST

DJ Pauly D Is Back In New Jersey Next Month

DJ Pauly D is coming back home to Jersey and there’s still time for you to get tickets to fist pump with him all night long!. Pauly D has been making his way around the country DJing at clubs year-round for years now, and he’s making his way back to New Jersey to end summer 2022 with a bang.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
bkmag.com

Photographer Jamel Shabazz: Eyes on the people

Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. If you’ve seen much street photography from New York City generally or Brooklyn specifically from the 1980s — a more innocent time before the crack and AIDS epidemics, at the dawn of hip-hop, before it was the global lingua franca — chances are you’ve seen the photography of Jamel Shabazz.
BROOKLYN, NY
fieldofschemes.com

Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report

New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Syracuse.com

NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars

Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York.  In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy

NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason. 
BROOKLYN, NY

