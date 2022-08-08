Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.
Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS・
Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames
Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Books Airbnb Only to Find It's an Abandoned Villa: 'Smashed Windows'
With overgrown gardens, smashed windows and nobody there to greet them, the vacation home was completely empty.
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
A resort in the Maldives is looking for a 'barefoot bookseller' to work there for a year — and stay for free in a villa that reportedly costs $36,500 a night
A resort in the Maldives is looking for someone to live and work on the island as a bookseller. The job pays $750 a month, but includes living for free in a villa that costs $36,500 a night. Duties include running social-media pages and writing monthly blog posts and newsletters.
I own ‘rip-off’ Mykonos bar – I’m sick of influencers trying to get free meals & tourists moaning about £50 lemonade
THE owner of a notorious Greek restaurant accused of ripping off tourists with eye-watering prices for simple drinks and snacks has slammed his critics as "influencers looking for free meals". DK Oyster Bar, in Platys Gialos, Mykonos, has been bombarded with negative reviews from furious customers who claim to not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
This Ontario Hiking Trail Leads To A Waterfall That Cascades Into A Glimmering Water Basin
If you're looking to chase more waterfalls in Ontario, there is a breathtaking cascade only two hours from Toronto that is a bucket list-worthy view. Hoggs Falls is a stunning waterfall hidden along a forested hiking trail. Whether you want to head directly for the falls and turn back or spend the afternoon working up a sweat, there are a variety of trails to choose from.
travelnoire.com
Unlimited Food And Drinks? Yes, Please! 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Costa Rica
Whether you’re traveling with your bae, going on a solocation, or traveling with friends and family, these all-inclusive resorts should be on your list when hitting up Costa Rica. Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort - Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas. Enjoy rainforest views while staying in this secluded resort....
lonelyplanet.com
Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize
If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
Narcity
The Top 25 Hotels In Canada Were Announced By Tripadvisor & 2 Ontario Spots Made The List
Have you ever wondered what fellow travellers think are the absolute best hotels to visit in Canada? Trip Advisor released its list of the top 25 hotels in Canada and two Ontario stays not only made the list but they are in the top five. The Travellers' Choice award winners...
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
Narcity
Over 40 Beds Were Found Inside This Banff Home After The Town Got 'Multiple Complaints'
Alberta Health Services has issued an order after a house in Banff was found to contain over 40 beds. The property, located at 321 Squirrel St., has a maximum occupancy of 16 people, but when it was inspected by an AHS officer, there was evidence of as many as 42 people living there, the order said.
Narcity
Winter In Canada Is Coming Soon & Here's When The First Snowfall Will Hit Each Province
Winter in Canada! The season is coming soon and you should know when to expect the first snowfall in every province. It's no secret that Canada's weather is often most known for snow and while the first day of winter this year is December 21, 2022, wintery weather starts way before that in this country.
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
cntraveler.com
These Intimate Capri Hotels Are an Escape From the Island's Crowds
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one can dispute Capri's great charms: wildflower-carpeted cliffs that look out over secluded coves, swims in the pristine aquamarine sea, and evening strolls along cobblestoned streets and through small piazzas that remain unchanged since Jackie O took her daily passeggiata here. The downside: day-trippers from Naples and large cruise ships that can make the place feel like an Italian Disney World. The trick is to book a hotel where you can comfortably stay put only to emerge in the afternoon, when the crowds have thinned.
The 25 Best Hikes to Beaches in the U.S.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In summer, or shoulder season for that matter, there’s not much better than a water-view hike or one that ends up...
Narcity
'Big Brother Canada' Is Casting Season 11 & They're Looking For People With 'Strong Opinions'
Think you have what it takes to win $100,000? You could get the chance to find out! Big Brother Canada is casting for Season 11 and they're looking for big personalities with "strong opinions." Canadians can apply now for a chance to become a houseguest on the global TV show's...
Comments / 0