New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
Poldark star Eleanor Thompson, 30, to play flame-haired love cheat in Netflix remake of the blockbuster film One Day - originally starring Anne Hathaway - as she is seen filming the soon-to-be-released series in south-west London
She made her name as Demelza, the demure wife of Captain Ross Poldark, who then transformed into a no-nonsense feminist. But now actress Eleanor Tomlinson has landed a rather more risque role as a seductive love cheat in a Netflix remake of blockbuster movie One Day. The Mail on Sunday...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie announce split ending 10-month relationship
Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has announced that she has split from 'husband' Jackson Lonie after 10 months. The pair made a joint announcement through their Instagram pages, sharing photos of their TV wedding, them on the beach, and having a kiss. Their joint caption reads: "After...
Better Call Saul boss responds to Kim's fate in penultimate episode
Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers follow. Better Call Saul finally shed some light on one of the show's biggest mysteries in this week's penultimate episode – what happened to Kim Wexler?. Well, thankfully we now know that she is indeed alive in the post-Breaking Bad world of Jimmy...
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
Late ‘Titanic’ Actor David Warner Found Love With Partner Lisa Bowerman Before His Death: Meet Her
Titanic actor David Warner had over 200 acting credits to his name before his death from a cancer-related illness in July 2022. The Hollywood legend is survived by his partner, Lisa Bowerman, who is also an actress. Keep scrolling to learn more about their relationship and the legacy he left behind.
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
'The Simpsons' Season 34 Will Reveal How Show Predicts Future; Lisa's Future Boyfriend Revealed
"The Simpsons" showrunner Matt Selman has teased what fans can expect from the forthcoming 34th season of the long-running animated comedy. In an exclusive interview with Deadline released Tuesday, the 50-year-old writer and executive producer revealed that one of the most exciting episodes coming in the upcoming season is a "crazy conceptual episode" that will explain how "The Simpsons" knows the future.
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
Neighbours gains as it tops 4 million for finale
This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?. This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
Is Strictly the be all and end all for dancers?
Excluding those who are really busy with their competitive career or are high up in the dance world in any other way, would you say that Strictly is the be all and end all for the average ballroom/latin dancer? Was thinking about this because we have such an international cast of pros which is great and I hope that continues with future hires but in some of their home countries, there is a version of the show. So that makes me wonder if there is something special about Strictly that attracts dancers to it above any other version of the show. Obviously getting to dance on TV is a big attraction for many.
Zurich Confirms Awards Season Appeal As It Sets Gala Screenings For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’, ‘Triangle Of Sadness’
Click here to read the full article. The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) has unveiled the seven titles in its Gala Premieres section showcasing auteur features with broad audience appeal and awards season potential. The selection features Oscar-winning director Martin McDonagh’s Ireland-set comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. The feature makes its world premiere in competition at Venice this year, followed by its North American premiere in Toronto. Further Venice 2022 Golden Lion contenders in the mix include Argentine director Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985, about a group of lawyers who take on the country’s military...
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
Non OG win
I know I’m asking this rather late but am I wrong in thinking that this was the first series that neither of the winning couple were in the original ten?. (I know Davide went in on day one or two as the first Bomb)
