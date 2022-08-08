ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Chen & Furlong place 5th in Lakewood Doubles Tourney

Winning two of their three matches, Megan Furlong and Mazie Chen place 5th out of 23 teams in the Lakewood Doubles tournament. They showed grit and determination playing for hours in the sun and heat. Great job! Eagles are improving every match.
LAKEWOOD, OH

