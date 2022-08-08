Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul boss responds to Kim's fate in penultimate episode
Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers follow. Better Call Saul finally shed some light on one of the show's biggest mysteries in this week's penultimate episode – what happened to Kim Wexler?. Well, thankfully we now know that she is indeed alive in the post-Breaking Bad world of Jimmy...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul creator addresses new Breaking Bad spin-off possibility
Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has addressed the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off. Saul, which is itself a spin-off / prequel to Breaking Bad, is now less than one week away from ending its run – and with that, fans will have to bid farewell to a beloved franchise they've had around for 15 years now.
digitalspy.com
Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration
Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
digitalspy.com
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie. The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise. With filming now complete on the third and final season,...
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?
I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
digitalspy.com
Neighbours gains as it tops 4 million for finale
This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?. This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The Covid Changes
With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
digitalspy.com
Why Locke & Key was cancelled – and the chances of season 4 or a movie
Locke & Key spoilers follow. Locke & Key's transition from page to screen has been quite the journey. A 12-year journey in fact. It's no wonder then that showrunner Carlton Cuse described it as a "long odyssey" to us back when season one first arrived on Netflix. But here we...
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
digitalspy.com
Why Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Loki
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Tom Hiddleston's Loki, its co-writer has confirmed – and now we know why the God of Mischief was absent. Following the release of Taika Waititi's Ragnarok follow-up Love and Thunder earlier this summer, fans have been wondering why Thor's adoptive brother failed to return to Asgard along with the rest of the gang.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
tvinsider.com
‘Resident Alien’ Creator Teases Even Messier Second Half of Season 2
Phoning home is not an option! The titular E.T. (Alan Tudyk) of Syfy’s standout dramedy resumes his second year of inhabiting the body of earthling Harry Vanderspeigle amid the fallout from pal Asta (Sara Tomko) gunning down a shady dude from the real Harry’s past in the second half of Resident Alien Season 2.
digitalspy.com
Liking a character you didn't really like much before
Whats made you appreciate certain charachters a bit more? For me there's a few examples. Nicolette in Neighbours was so desperate for Chloe and then when Chloe suddenly decided she wanted Nicolette back she basically told her to do one which was great. Sean in Corrie, never really been a...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Suki Panesar fights for her life in shocking attack scenes
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a harrowing double bill for Suki Panesar as she fought for her life against Ranveer Gulati. Two episodes of the soap aired on Tuesday night (August 9), with an overarching...
Comments / 0