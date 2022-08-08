ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul boss responds to Kim's fate in penultimate episode

Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers follow. Better Call Saul finally shed some light on one of the show's biggest mysteries in this week's penultimate episode – what happened to Kim Wexler?. Well, thankfully we now know that she is indeed alive in the post-Breaking Bad world of Jimmy...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul creator addresses new Breaking Bad spin-off possibility

Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has addressed the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off. Saul, which is itself a spin-off / prequel to Breaking Bad, is now less than one week away from ending its run – and with that, fans will have to bid farewell to a beloved franchise they've had around for 15 years now.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Purple Hearts true story: Sofia Carson's Netflix hit has a real-life inspiration

Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Which younger character would you like to see featured more often?

I haven't included Denzel or Nugget as they are brand new characters. I think Will should have a big story of his own. He turns 15 in November so should be included in the new friendship group between Amy-Lily-Denzel-Nugget-Tommy, even thought they are younger than Will. He doesn't have any current characters his age to interact with, unless Denzel and Nugget are 15?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours gains as it tops 4 million for finale

This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?. This is great news does this mean FreeMantle will review and possibly try and sell Neighbours again thus meaning a unresting of the popular daytime program ?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer

After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
VIDEO GAMES
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
Twitter
digitalspy.com

The Covid Changes

With the new series not being far off, I was thinking about the last couple of series and how different they were. How do we think this series will play out? Will they stick to Tess & Claudia distanced? Will the celebs still enter the clauditorium couple-by-couple?. I personally hope...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Why Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Loki

Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Tom Hiddleston's Loki, its co-writer has confirmed – and now we know why the God of Mischief was absent. Following the release of Taika Waititi's Ragnarok follow-up Love and Thunder earlier this summer, fans have been wondering why Thor's adoptive brother failed to return to Asgard along with the rest of the gang.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Resident Alien’ Creator Teases Even Messier Second Half of Season 2

Phoning home is not an option! The titular E.T. (Alan Tudyk) of Syfy’s standout dramedy resumes his second year of inhabiting the body of earthling Harry Vanderspeigle amid the fallout from pal Asta (Sara Tomko) gunning down a shady dude from the real Harry’s past in the second half of Resident Alien Season 2.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Liking a character you didn't really like much before

Whats made you appreciate certain charachters a bit more? For me there's a few examples. Nicolette in Neighbours was so desperate for Chloe and then when Chloe suddenly decided she wanted Nicolette back she basically told her to do one which was great. Sean in Corrie, never really been a...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Suki Panesar fights for her life in shocking attack scenes

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired a harrowing double bill for Suki Panesar as she fought for her life against Ranveer Gulati. Two episodes of the soap aired on Tuesday night (August 9), with an overarching...
PUBLIC SAFETY

